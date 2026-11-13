Citrus Park is busy right now with warehouse and logistics growth, and DHL is hiring for key roles. If you like fast-paced operations and clear career paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

DHL Supply Chain Location: Citrus Park, AZ

Salary: National range $70,000 – $115,000 (different ranges listed for CA and WA)

National range (different ranges listed for CA and WA) Type: Full-time

You’ll drive continuous improvement across multiple warehouse operations, working on layout, design, and process changes that boost performance, safety, and cost savings. Great fit if you’re analytical, know basic warehouse flows, and are comfortable with tools like AutoCAD and time studies.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

DHL Supply Chain Location: Citrus Park, AZ

Salary: National range $62,500 – $70,000 (different ranges listed for CA and WA)

National range (different ranges listed for CA and WA) Type: Full-time

Lead a team of frontline associates and keep a busy warehouse running smoothly while watching KPIs and safety. Good option if you have some leadership or logistics experience and want to grow into bigger management roles.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.