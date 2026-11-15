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🛒 Citrus Heights Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Citrus Heights has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from food service to retail and tech support. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet.
CASHIER
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.
- Location: Citrus Heights, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast-paced restaurant cashier role where you handle orders, payments, and keep guests happy. Good fit if you enjoy sports-bar energy and want to grow in the food & beverage world.
Front Desk Associate / Tech Specialist
- Employer: A1 Live Scan / A1 Wireless, LLC
- Location: Citrus Heights, CA (Sacramento area locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17–$30/hour (base + commission; higher with Notary license)
Front desk role helping customers with fingerprinting, notary, passport photos, and phone services. No experience needed, full training, commission pay, and chances to grow if you pick up new skills and get your Notary license.
Food/Consumables Team Trainer
- Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #4759
- Location: 6197 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20–$33/hour + possible premiums and incentives
Lead and train the grocery/consumables team while stocking, merchandising, and helping customers. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (tuition, books, and fees paid for select education programs).
Assistant Store Leader
- Employer: Quick Quack Car Wash
- Location: Citrus Heights, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on leadership job running daily car wash operations, coaching a team, and making sure customers leave happy. Expect outdoor work, lots of movement, and a mix of customer service, sales, and team management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your life.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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