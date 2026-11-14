Citrus Heights neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you can use any of these, reach out to the posters quickly before they’re gone.

A collection of electrical outlets, switches, and cover plates, including GFCI and standard types. Most pieces are an almond color. Great if you’re doing home repairs or upgrades.

Condition: Mixed lot; various types and styles

Mixed lot; various types and styles Location: Birdcage Heights, Citrus Heights, CA (exact address shared after you contact the poster)

(exact address shared after you contact the poster) Notes: The giver asks that you take the whole lot . They mention items will be put out on the street this weekend for neighborhood pickup on Monday if not claimed.

The giver asks that you . They mention items will be for neighborhood pickup on Monday if not claimed. Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

A commode for toileting and/or showering. Helpful for someone with mobility needs or for in-home care.

Condition: Not specified; check photos in the listing

Not specified; check photos in the listing Location: Near San Juan Ave & Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights, Sacramento County, CA

Near Availability: Poster follows a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before choosing a recipient to give more people a chance to reply.

Poster follows a and will to give more people a chance to reply. Pickup times: Most days are acceptable , with a preference for noon to 6 pm

, with a Photos: The poster has shared pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/X5J4zjZ

The poster has shared pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/X5J4zjZ Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

A mix of kids’ items and small furniture, including:

Whiteboard

Books

Vanity (has slime on it but the poster says it will wash off )

(has slime on it but the poster says it ) Cubby

Toys (mostly for girls , some for boys )

(mostly for , some for ) Coming Saturday: wood curio cabinet with lights and a black desk with chair

The poster notes they plan to take everything to the dump at some point today, so this is a good one to jump on quickly.

Location: Woodside Oaks, Citrus Heights, CA

Condition: Mixed; some items may need cleaning

Mixed; some items may need cleaning Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Citrus Heights tend to go fast, especially larger pieces and kids’ gear. If something looks useful, contact the poster as soon as you can and be ready to pick up promptly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.