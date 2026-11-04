📢 Citrus Libraries director shares November thank-you message

📢 Library director shares November thank-you message

Citrus Libraries Director Adam Chang has shared a November note of thanks to everyone who helps make the library system strong.

He thanks:

Library staff for their hard work, creativity, and welcoming service.

for their hard work, creativity, and welcoming service. Volunteers and Friends of the Library for giving their time, helping at programs, supporting staff, and fundraising.

for giving their time, helping at programs, supporting staff, and fundraising. The Citrus County community for using the libraries and building strong partnerships over the years.

Adam says what makes Citrus Libraries special isn’t just the buildings or the books, but the people in the community.

As the busy holiday season begins, the library team hopes to see you at the library and continue serving you through their programs and services.