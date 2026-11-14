Circleville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options in hospitals, state services, and long-term care. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for a change or looking to get your foot in the door.

Employer: Ohio Department of Youth Services – Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility

Ohio Department of Youth Services – Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility Location: Circleville, OH

Type: Contract, full-time, 1st shift with on-call

Contract, Pay: $43.56–$61.09/hour (about $90K–$127K/year, plus a temporary 25% supplement)

Work with justice-involved youth doing assessments, treatment planning, and therapy in a team setting (psychiatry, nursing, social work, etc.). Includes paid 6-week pre-service training, strong state benefits, and qualifies for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) if you meet program rules.

Employer: OhioHealth – Berger Hospital

Location: Circleville, OH

Type: Full-time, night shift (3×12s, 36 hrs/week)

Full-time, Pay: Not listed

Night-shift LPN role on a Med Surg unit, providing direct patient care, assessments, and delegating to support staff. You’ll need an active Ohio LPN license and BLS, and you’ll work in a large, well-known health system with a focus on quality and teamwork.

Employer: Brown Memorial Home (non-profit skilled nursing)

(non-profit skilled nursing) Location: Circleville, OH

Type: Part-time, days (10 a.m.–2 p.m.)

Pay: From $20/hour, $1,000 sign-on bonus

Small 44-bed facility with low aide-to-patient ratios and 4-hour day shifts, ideal if you need a shorter schedule. Hands-on resident care (ADLs, transfers, vital signs) with paid time off and paid training; must have State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can browse.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.