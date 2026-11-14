Circleville’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want part-time hours or a full-time leadership role. Here are a few of the better openings around town this week.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Circleville, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.00 – $23.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Fast-paced cashier role with no experience required. Comes with tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. Lots of cross-training options if you want to grow into other departments.

Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Rural King

Rural King Location: Circleville, OH

Type: Full-time (around 50 hours/week, varied schedule)

(around 50 hours/week, varied schedule) Pay range: $45,000 – $63,000 per year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead daily store operations, coach a team, and help drive sales and merchandising. Role includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, discounts, and leadership training, with room to move up in a growing, family-owned retailer.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Circleville, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $17.50 per hour (depends on experience and location)

(depends on experience and location) Why it’s worth a look: Back-of-house focused role where you stock, organize, and keep the store safe and clean, with some customer help on the floor. Offers PTO (including holidays), medical/dental/vision options, 401(k) with company match, associate discounts, and a clear path to promotion.

Alternate posting: Same role on Indeed

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.