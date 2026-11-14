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🚌 Circleville, OH Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings
Circleville has some solid transportation roles right now, from entry-level trainees to skilled equipment operators. If you like being on the move and working with big machines, these are worth a look.
CDL Truck Driver
- Employer: AreOnePath
- Location: Circleville, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Dedicated CDL driver role on set routes. You’ll handle safe pickups and deliveries, do pre/post-trip checks, secure freight, and keep ELD and paperwork accurate. Good fit if you already have a CDL and care about safety and professional customer service.
First Shift Dredge Operator
- Employer: Jurgensen Companies (Melvin Stone)
- Location: Circleville, OH
- Type: Full-time, first shift
- Salary: Not listed
Operate dredging equipment to pull sand and gravel from lake beds using well-maintained gear. Steady work with a focus on safety checks, monitoring gauges, doing mechanical maintenance, and sometimes running boats and hoists. Best for someone with prior dredge/aggregate and heavy equipment experience.
Driver Trainee – Circleville, OH
- Employer: VetJobs / Coca-Cola Consolidated affiliate
- Location: Circleville, OH 43113
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $23/hour
Delivery Merchandiser Trainee role aimed at military-affiliated job seekers (veterans, Guard/Reserve, spouses, caregivers). You’ll learn to drive a Class A CDL vehicle, run delivery routes, stock and rotate product, build displays, and grow into your own route. Includes career growth paths, 401(k) match, health coverage, and stock purchase plan.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists similar roles once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.