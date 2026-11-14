Circleville has some solid transportation roles right now, from entry-level trainees to skilled equipment operators. If you like being on the move and working with big machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Circleville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Dedicated CDL driver role on set routes. You’ll handle safe pickups and deliveries, do pre/post-trip checks, secure freight, and keep ELD and paperwork accurate. Good fit if you already have a CDL and care about safety and professional customer service.

Employer: Jurgensen Companies (Melvin Stone)

Location: Circleville, OH

Type: Full-time, first shift

Salary: Not listed

Operate dredging equipment to pull sand and gravel from lake beds using well-maintained gear. Steady work with a focus on safety checks, monitoring gauges, doing mechanical maintenance, and sometimes running boats and hoists. Best for someone with prior dredge/aggregate and heavy equipment experience.

Employer: VetJobs / Coca-Cola Consolidated affiliate

Location: Circleville, OH 43113

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $23/hour

Delivery Merchandiser Trainee role aimed at military-affiliated job seekers (veterans, Guard/Reserve, spouses, caregivers). You’ll learn to drive a Class A CDL vehicle, run delivery routes, stock and rotate product, build displays, and grow into your own route. Includes career growth paths, 401(k) match, health coverage, and stock purchase plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists similar roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.