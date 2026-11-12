undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Circleville
🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Circleville, OH Right Now
3 days ago
Circleville’s healthcare scene is busy, and local hospitals and labs are hiring across skill levels. Good mix of entry-level patient care and licensed clinical roles.
Patient Support Assistant – Emergency Department (Part-Time)
- Employer: OhioHealth
- Location: Circleville, OH – Emergency Department
- Type: Part-time, variable shift, hours as needed
- Salary: Not listed
- Help nurses with direct patient care in the ER: bathing, walking, vital signs, basic tests, and transporting patients. Great fit if you’re starting in healthcare – high school/GED or even current high school students (with work permit) can be considered, plus Basic Life Support (AHA) required.
Pharmacist – Clinical/Ops (Full-Time, Variable)
- Employer: OhioHealth – Berger Hospital
- Location: Circleville, OH – Pharmacy Department
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, variable shift
- Salary: Not listed
- In-depth clinical pharmacist role: verify and compound meds, manage drug therapy, counsel patients, and guide techs while collaborating with the care team. Requires BS or PharmD, current Ohio pharmacist license, and BLS (or obtained in orientation); residency or strong practice experience preferred.
Staff LPN, Nights – Med Surg Unit (Full-Time)
- Employer: OhioHealth – Berger Hospital
- Location: Circleville, OH – Med Surg Unit 1
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, night shift (3×12s) with weekend/holiday rotation
- Salary: Not listed
- Provide hands-on nursing care, assess patients, carry out care plans, and delegate to support staff on a busy Med Surg floor. You’ll need a current Ohio LPN license, BLS (AHA), and completion of an Ohio Board of Nursing–approved medication course.
Phlebotomist I – Day Shift
- Employer: Quest Diagnostics
- Location: Circleville, OH
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, rotational weekends
- Salary: From $20.00+ per hour, plus potential annual bonus
- Collect and process blood and other specimens, handle data entry, and support patients in a lab setting. Requires a high school diploma or equivalent; phlebotomy experience and certification are preferred, and the role comes with strong benefits from day 1 for eligible full-time staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.