🏥 Several Healthcare Openings in Circleville, OH Right Now

Circleville’s healthcare scene is busy, and local hospitals and labs are hiring across skill levels. Good mix of entry-level patient care and licensed clinical roles.

Employer: OhioHealth

OhioHealth Location: Circleville, OH – Emergency Department

Type: Part-time, variable shift, hours as needed

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Help nurses with direct patient care in the ER: bathing, walking, vital signs, basic tests, and transporting patients. Great fit if you’re starting in healthcare – high school/GED or even current high school students (with work permit) can be considered, plus Basic Life Support (AHA) required.

Employer: OhioHealth – Berger Hospital

OhioHealth – Berger Hospital Location: Circleville, OH – Pharmacy Department

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, variable shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed In-depth clinical pharmacist role: verify and compound meds, manage drug therapy, counsel patients, and guide techs while collaborating with the care team. Requires BS or PharmD, current Ohio pharmacist license, and BLS (or obtained in orientation); residency or strong practice experience preferred.

Employer: OhioHealth – Berger Hospital

OhioHealth – Berger Hospital Location: Circleville, OH – Med Surg Unit 1

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, night shift (3×12s) with weekend/holiday rotation

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Provide hands-on nursing care, assess patients, carry out care plans, and delegate to support staff on a busy Med Surg floor. You’ll need a current Ohio LPN license, BLS (AHA), and completion of an Ohio Board of Nursing–approved medication course.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Location: Circleville, OH

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:00 AM–3:30 PM, rotational weekends

Salary: From $20.00+ per hour , plus potential annual bonus

, plus potential annual bonus Collect and process blood and other specimens, handle data entry, and support patients in a lab setting. Requires a high school diploma or equivalent; phlebotomy experience and certification are preferred, and the role comes with strong benefits from day 1 for eligible full-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

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