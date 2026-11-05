Circleville offers weekly community Q&A with city staff

The City of Circleville is running a weekly Community Q&A where residents can submit questions about City issues or City business through the Q&A survey linked in the city's profile About page or via the posted QR code. Questions must be written as questions and cannot be used to file complaints about specific properties or situations; for those issues, residents should include their contact information so a city employee can respond directly, or call the City at 740-477-8200 for faster help. The City will not respond to inappropriate content or commentary.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Circleville