Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cinemablend

    Terrifier 3 Director And Stars React To Art The Clown Slashing His Way To A Major Box Office Milestone

    By Eric Eisenberg,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bzxxg_0wQvWmEq00

    When we get into late December and start really reflecting on the last 12 months in the world of film, Damien Leone's Terrifier 3 will be noted as one of the most significant surprises. The second sequel in the series centering on the sadistic slasher Art The Clown (the third if you count the 2013 anthology All Hallows Eve ), the new horror movie didn't get distribution from a major studio and arrived in theaters without a rating from the MPA, and yet it still managed to win the top spot at the box office earlier this month .

    The success shocked a lot of people, and the film has now set a new record: Terrifier 3 is the highest grossing theatrically released movie domestically of all time.

    The record was celebrated by writer/director Damien Leone, who posted to his personal Instagram account to celebrate the news. The filmmaker wrote,

    Terrifier 3 has slashed its way into the history books, officially becoming the highest grossing unrated film of all time, even surpassing the highest grossing NC-17 films. 🤡🥳✨ Huge congratulations to everyone involved in the making and distribution of the film 👏 #terrifier3

    According to Bloody Disgusting (which produced the film), Terrifier 3 has made $55.1 million worldwide so far, and that's a higher gross than what Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé pulled in during its entire record-setting theatrical run at the end of 2023 (the concert movie made $33 million domestically and $43 million worldwide). The sequel has also far outgrossed its predecessor, 2022's Terrifier 2 , which completed its time on the big screen earning $10.9 million domestically.

    The news of Terrifier 3 's new box office record was not only celebrated by Damien Leone, but also members of the cast. Lauren Lavera (who reprises her Terrifier 2 role as Sienna Shaw), Elliott Fullam (who returns as Jonathan Shaw) and Art The Clown himself, David Howard Thornton, all left comments on the writer/director's Instagram post, and you can read them below:

    While Terrifier and Terrifier 2 are both deeply disturbing, blood soaked nightmares that are set during Halloween, Terrifier 3 changes things up holiday-wise and is set during Christmas. What hasn't changed, however, is the extreme behavior of the central villain, which has critics celebrating the movie's gleeful nastiness ( CinemaBlend's Nick Venable gave it a three-and-a-half star review ).

    If you're wondering what all of the wild buzz is about, you can check out Terrifier 3 in theaters everywhere right now – and it's certainly a perfect time given the spookiest of all holidays coming up on Thursday. Should you care to think about it this way, buying a ticket further cements the horror film's place in the box office history books. You'll also be helping yourself prepare for the "epic" final chapter of the series that Damien Leone has been recently promising .

    Related Search

    Terrifier 3 box officeHorror movie successArt the clownDamien Leone'S directingUnrated filmsDavid Howard Thornton

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Johnny Depp Is Finally Ready To Make A Major Hollywood Comeback And The Amazing Spider-Man Director Is Involved
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'The Munsters': Yvonne De Carlo Wasn't All That Nice To Pat Priest (2nd Marilyn)
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    I Rewatched Stir of Echoes, And I’m Convinced Kevin Bacon Gave One of Horror’s Most Underrated Performances
    Cinemablend17 hours ago
    Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew And Other Voyager Stars React To The Death Of Co-Creator Jeri Taylor
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    After 482 Episodes, America's Got Talent Is Making A Change. It's Yet Another Sign of Budget Cuts On Network TV
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    I'm Hyped That CBS' FBI Recruited A One Chicago Alum For Season 7, But It Might Be Bad News For OA
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    The Scary Movie Reboot Is Bringing Back Some OG Talent Behind The Scenes, And I'm Hyped
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    Jim Parsons Hit The Red Carpet With A Big Bang After Growing Out A Beard, And It's A Mood
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    As A Harry Potter Fan, I Was Pumped Someone Finally Asked Andrew Garfield About Playing Young Lupin, But The Fans' Responses Made A Great Point
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    I Watched The Substance As A Huge Horror Fan, But One Scene Gave Me Legit Nightmares, And I Need To Talk About It
    Cinemablend3 days ago
    The Simpsons Finally Answered A Homer Questions Fans Have Always Wondered About, And My Fandom Is Split Down The Middle Over It
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Fans Are Just Finding Out It's Been A Year Since Matthew Perry's Death After Courteney Cox And Jennifer Aniston Paid Sweet Tribute
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    Star Trek's LeVar Burton Didn’t Hold Back His Thoughts On A Picard 'Legacy' Spinoff And Explained Why The Idea Still Makes 'So Much Sense'
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC8 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    Following NCIS’ Ducky Tribute Episode, Season 22 Showed The Wonderful Way David McCallum’s Character Will Continue Being Honored
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    After FBI: International's Emotional Reveal About Wes Mitchell, I Totally Get Jesse Lee Soffer's Reaction To Filming The Episode
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    Ghosts: What Has Patience Been Doing For All Those Years In The Dirt? Mary Holland Answered That Question For Me
    Cinemablend9 hours ago
    Lanterns Has Cast A Boardwalk Empire Alum To Join Kyle Chandler And Aaron Pierre, And Their Character Is Giving Off True Detective Vibes In The Best Way
    Cinemablend16 hours ago
    ‘It Sucks To Be Part Of The Story’: Camilla Luddington Gets Candid About Being Fooled By Grey’s Anatomy Writer Who Lied About Cancer
    Cinemablend23 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy