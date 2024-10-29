Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cinemablend

    ‘I Will Never Forgive Bravo:’ RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Reflects On Learning About Her Mother’s Death On Camera

    By Carly Levy,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lRVru_0wQuPbmH00

    As part of your 2024 TV schedule , Vice has a new series called Dark Side of Reality TV that explores gruesome behind-the-scenes secrets from your favorite reality shows. Just when you think you know about reality TV’s iconic moments , the new series will give you an inside look at shows like Hell’s Kitchen, Survivor, America’s Next Top Model , and more from the personalities who starred in them. One episode will have The Real Housewives of Orange County ’s Vicki Gunvalson reflecting on the time she found out her mother passed away on-camera and why she’ll “never forgive Bravo.”

    The Real Housewives of Orange County has been going on for the past seventeen seasons, delving into the professional and personal lives of several women there. One of the reality show’s personality figures, Vicki Gunvalson, has had plenty of memorable moments on the show like finding out then-boyfriend Brook Ayers was faking cancer or when she and Tamra Judge were involved in an ATV accident in the Imperial Sand Dunes.

    But one of the most heartbreaking moments in the Bravo series was when Vicki Gunvalson found out on-camera that her mother passed away. In People ’s first look at the Dark Side of Reality TV episode, Gunvalson unleashed how she’ll “never forgive Bravo” for a shocking secret they kept from her during that dark series moment:

    I was really upset that production knew for an hour, and they didn't tell me. They were out of line, and I think they should have taken me aside and said, 'Your mom has passed. Talk to your daughter off camera.’ If I was a producer, that's what I would've done. Let me scream and cry on my own and be mad. It was very, very traumatic. I will never forgive Bravo for that.

    Vicki Gunvalson further explained that she was playing Bunko at Shannon Beador’s house with a bunch of friends while her daughter was trying to call. Her loved ones called production who let them know they needed to talk to their mother only to be told she was in the middle of filming and couldn’t talk.

    If you rewatch that devastating moment from RHOC , Vicki Gunvalson was having fun with her friends until she picked up the phone to receive the sad news of her mother’s unexpected passing. You see the businesswoman collapsing on the phone in tears in complete shock and disbelief at what she’s hearing. You can’t help but feel like crying witnessing a woman who comes off on the show as so carefree having an emotional breakdown hearing the unimaginable.

    However, the truly depressing moment of Vicki Gunvalson’s life was an opportunity for all of the women to come together to bring comfort and support to the Coto Insurance CEO. Even though they were all at a loss for words, they still provided hugs to their friend and didn’t leave her side.

    Back in 2015 while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Vicki Gunvalson said at the time she wasn’t upset with Bravo filming the moment she received news of her mom’s passing. She accepted that she knew what she was signing up for showing the good and bad of her personal life on reality TV. But as it’s been almost a decade since the airing of that heartwrenching episode, it appears that Gunvalson looks at Bravo’s treatment of her life-changing moment in a different light.

    Even though Vicki Gunvalson wasn’t happy with Bravo for holding onto information for an hour of her mother’s passing before she knew it, she still has a place in the American reality series. After her Season 13 departure as a regular, Gunvalson still returned to the OC series for several guest appearances in Season 17 and the ongoing 18th season. You can watch the reality TV personality disclose all about that memorable episode in Dark Side of Reality TV, available to watch on Channel Vice every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. You can also watch all episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on your Peacock subscription .

    Related Search

    Dark side of reality TVVicki GunvalsonReality TV secretsReality show dramaReality televisionShannon Beador

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Scott Wallerstedt
    1d ago
    You're on a "reality show".
    MelReadsAll
    1d ago
    Condolences on her loss, it is a terrible thing but that being said she's the one that signed up for the show.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    RHOC Season 18 Finale Preview: Jennifer Pedranti’s Engagement Shocks the Cast
    Reality Tea1 day ago
    ‘Real Housewives’ OG ‘Will Never Forgive Bravo’ After Heartbreaking Scene
    Heavy.com2 days ago
    ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says the Show Got in the Way of Her Marriage
    Heavy.com3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Chaz Bono Inviting Cher to Wedding ‘If and Only If She Stops Pestering’: He ‘Wants Independence’
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    Brittany Mahomes Rocks Bare Baby Bump in Skin-Tight Neon Orange Workout Fit
    suggest.com4 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Drew Barrymore Abruptly Rushes Offstage During Henry Winkler Interview After She Starts Choking
    Decider.com5 days ago
    ‘Nothing but disgust’: Stephen King breaks off a long-term relationship and invites a world of hate
    wegotthiscovered.com4 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez’s Extremely Distressed Bootcut Jeans Were So Ripped They Caught on Her Heel
    Glamour2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Pregnant Gisele Bündchen 'Set to Defy Doctor's Delivery Fears': Model 'Insisting She Wants Dangerous Home Birth' at $11M Mansion
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    Buyer of Alex Murdaugh’s murder house claims he’s found evidence proving convicted killer is innocent: ‘I don’t think he killed them’
    New York Post2 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter8 days ago
    Royal Photographer Reportedly Thinks Prince Harry Lost His 'Fabulous' Personality Since Falling In Love With Meghan Markle: 'It's All Changed'
    shefinds3 days ago
    I'm Hyped That CBS' FBI Recruited A One Chicago Alum For Season 7, But It Might Be Bad News For OA
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    The Meanest Things Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Has Said to Meri
    Reality Tea2 days ago
    J.D. Vance cut off by NBC host after accusing Harris of having her opponents 'arrested'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Admitted to Hospital
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Kevin Kline says the secret to his 35-year marriage to Phoebe Cates is not having a 'Hollywood marriage'
    Insider6 days ago
    Why Kyle Richards Breaks the Fourth Wall on RHOBH Season 14: "Done with This Sh-t"
    bravotv.com1 day ago
    'He Would Be Fun': A Resurfaced Clip Of Taylor Swift Saying She'd Love To Take P. Diddy To Prom Is Running Around Amidst Arrest Brouhaha
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Joe Rogan says Harris sitdown was scrapped after campaign told him she 'only wanted to do an hour'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com8 days ago
    A Man Out on Parole for Murder Was Granted a Pass to Visit His Pregnant Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife. She Was Later Found Shot to Death in Her Bedroom
    lawyerherald.com2 days ago
    Gisele Bundchen Pregnant With Baby No. 3, 1st Child With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dress up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US Open for Halloween
    Page Six2 days ago
    Kelly Ripa undergoes major transformation with Mark Consuelos for LIVE — see her new brunette look
    HELLO1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy