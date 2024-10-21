Cinemablend
I'm Rewatching Rugrats With My 4-Year-Old, And I Completely Forgot The Nick Cartoon Was So Weird
By Philip Sledge,2 days ago
Comments / 34
Add a Comment
Kathy Evans
27m ago
Mindy Whorton
1h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goosebumps: The Vanishing: David Schwimmer Warns Kids to ‘Stay Out of the Basement’ in Spooky Season 2 Trailer — Watch
TVLine3 days ago
I'm Excited For Dancing With The Stars’ Disney Night, But I Have A Major Bone To Pick With A Couple Of The Song Choices
Cinemablend2 days ago
I’m Not Surprised The Lincoln Lawyer Is Dominating On Netflix, But I Am Surprised It’s Outranking One Other Returning Drama
Cinemablend1 day ago
Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (October 21 - 27)
Cinemablend1 day ago
Price is Right host Drew Carey left stunned after contestant wins thousands in ‘hardest’ and ‘most-hated’ segment
The US Sun23 hours ago
Woman Wears Tampon for 8 Hours at Friend's Wedding, Gets Toxic Shock Syndrome: 'Scary and Dangerous Situation'
People1 day ago
Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
New York Post1 day ago
SNL star Melissa Villaseñor's Adam Sandler impression was so good she accidentally stole Kristen Wiig's role
EW.com2 days ago
American Songwriter18 hours ago
personalbrandingblog.com3 days ago
thenerdstash.com17 days ago
Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
People2 days ago
Sam’s Club says they’re investigating as shoppers slam retailer for forcing memberships even though they didn’t apply
The US Sun1 day ago
Mayim Bialik And Melissa Rauch Are Getting A Big Bang Theory Reunion On Night Court, And This Storyline Sounds Hilariously Wild
Cinemablend1 day ago
E! News1 day ago
MarketRealist2 days ago
Kris Jenner Deemed ‘Ridiculous’ By Fans Who Catch Kardashians Star In ‘Embarrassing’ Rookie Photoshop Fail
thenerdstash.com19 hours ago
Kentucky man declared dead and taken for organ removal while still 'thrashing around on the bed' and 'crying'
Irish Star3 days ago
wrestlingheadlines.com2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
NewsNation2 days ago
‘They Begged Everybody Around Me.’ Pamela Anderson Gets Real About Wanting Nothing To Do With Baywatch Years Later And How She Ended Up In The Doc Anyway
Cinemablend15 days ago
BuzzFeed2 days ago
In Touch Weekly6 days ago
MarketRealist23 hours ago
The US Sun9 hours ago
She survived the October 7 terror attack. A year later, she took her life. Her family blames the state for not helping.
CNN1 day ago
Shine My Crown2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.