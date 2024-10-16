Cinemablend
NCIS Set Up A New Big Bad For Season 22, And Katrina Law Told Us What We Can Expect From This Threat That ‘Has Kicked McGee’s Spidey Senses Off Really Hard’
By Adam Holmes,2 days ago
Comments / 1
Add a Comment
Just an opinion. Don't judge
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FanSided2 days ago
Mark Harmon Guest Starred In The NCIS: Origins Premiere, And I’m Loving The Fan Reactions About His Return As Gibbs
Cinemablend10 hours ago
Behind-the-Scenes ‘Drama’ Is Brewing at ‘NCIS’ After Star Mark Harmon’s Son Ousted From Young Gibbs Role
In Touch Weekly2 days ago
HELLO4 days ago
Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
As Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage Premieres, Critics Weigh In On How The Young Sheldon Spinoff Stacks Up
Cinemablend1 day ago
Kristen Brady4 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
BroBible3 days ago
NCIS: Origins Bosses Talk Spinoff’s ‘Her’ Mystery, Why Gibbs Is Sharing This Story — Grade the Premiere
TVLine3 days ago
After FBI Lost A Cast Member In Season 7 Premiere, John Boyd Addresses the 'Clear And Obvious Choice' For The Character's Exit
Cinemablend2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
After FBI: Most Wanted's Season 6 Premiere Made Me Very Worried For One Agent, The Showrunner Cleared The Air About Remy And That Crosby Throwback
Cinemablend2 days ago
Lower Decks' Tawny Newsome Opened Up About How The Animated Series Impacted The Live-Action Star Trek Comedy She's Developing With Justin Simien
Cinemablend4 hours ago
Law And Order Finally Introduced New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold As Riley's Brother, But Katee Sackhoff Was A Fun Surprise
Cinemablend21 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
M Henderson14 days ago
‘Cross’ Season 1: Everything To Know So Far About A Truly Great Detective Who Can Mop The Floor With ‘Reacher’s Deductions (Oct. 2024 Update)
UPROXX4 days ago
shefinds2 days ago
soaphub.com2 days ago
Jacksonville Today15 days ago
Kristen Brady7 days ago
Now That Isaac's Mystery Has Been Solved On Ghosts, I Need Them To Focus On A Specific Character's Major Issue
Cinemablend21 hours ago
Vision Pet Care17 days ago
Cinemablend1 day ago
Jack Nicholson's Son, Ray Nicholson, Is Going Viral On TikTok For Sharing His Feeling About How Much He Resembles His Dad
Cinemablend1 day ago
J. Souza23 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.