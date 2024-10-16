Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cinemablend

    NCIS Set Up A New Big Bad For Season 22, And Katrina Law Told Us What We Can Expect From This Threat That ‘Has Kicked McGee’s Spidey Senses Off Really Hard’

    By Adam Holmes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6MgG_0w9GmaSH00

    Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS episode “Empty Nest” are ahead!

    Katrina Law knew early on that Jessica Knight would stick around for NCIS Season 22 , and now that the premiere, titled “Empty Nest,” has aired on the 2024 TV schedule , the public knows how that came to be. After six months of working as Camp Pendleton’s chief REACT instructor, this season’s opening case made Knight realize that this wasn’t a job she wanted anymore, so she decided to return to the squad in Washington D.C. Unfortunately, she’s coming back as a new threat has emerged, as there’s something shady about Seamus Dever’s Gabriel LaRoche, and Law told CinemaBlend what fans can expect from this bad bad who’s “kicked off McGee’s Spidey senses hard.”

    Introduced as the Department of Justice’s Inspector General, LaRoche is now the Deputy Director of NCIS, the position that Sean Murray’s Timothy McGee was hoping to get . This end reveal came just moments after McGee started sensing some sketchiness afoot with LaRoche and his involvement with this episode’s case. Ahead of the NCIS Season 22 premiere, I had the pleasure of speaking with Katrina Law, and here’s what she teased about LaRoche:

    Well, this guy who has now been promoted into the NCIS world, it has kicked McGee's Spidey senses off really hard. McGee, he's been a great agent, so when his Spidey senses go off, they're usually not wrong. Now that he's honed in on him, I don't know how, but I'm pretty sure it's not going to end well for this guy. Somehow he's going to mess things up for us before we can figure out how to take him down. Yeah, having a leak, a mole, a bad person in their organization is not what this team wants, and they're going to do everything in their power to take him out.

    Gabriel LaRoche came into the picture when McGee asked for the DOJ’s files on the Nexus drug cartel and its leader, El Padre, to aid NCIS in tracking down the missing Nick Torres, who’d gone undercover with the cartel. Strangely, LaRoche seemed reluctant to provide this intel, though he ultimately came through. Where things really got weird was when McGee passed along to Torres and Alden Parker that while Celia Torres, the attorney who’d secretly been working for El Padre, admitted to leaking the REACT intel, she never admitted to blowing Torres’ cover.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzP17_0w9GmaSH00

    (Image credit: CBS)

    While we technically don’t know with 100% certainty who perpetrated that deed, a suspicious McGee pointed out that other than the looped-in people at NCIS, the only other person who knew Torres was undercover with Nexus was LaRoche. So now a suspected mole is NCIS’ newest deputy director, which will make it even harder for McGee, Parker, Torres and Knight to look into him and present their findings to Director Leon Vance. Naturally we can count on the good guys to emerge victorious in the end, but as Katrina Law told me, LaRoche won’t make it easy for them.

    New episodes of NCIS air Mondays at 9 pm ET on CBS. You can stream the Season 22 premiere with a Paramount+ subscription , which can also be used to view the two-episode debut of the prequel NCIS: Origins , along with all the other shows in this procedural franchise.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Just an opinion. Don't judge
    2d ago
    I loved this guy in Castle but he looks to be a bad boy in NCIS
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Wilmer Valderrama Says 'NCIS' Will Return With New Romance and More Humor
    Parade4 days ago
    FBI season 7 premiere: Tiffany Wallace exit explained
    FanSided2 days ago
    Mark Harmon Guest Starred In The NCIS: Origins Premiere, And I’m Loving The Fan Reactions About His Return As Gibbs
    Cinemablend10 hours ago
    Behind-the-Scenes ‘Drama’ Is Brewing at ‘NCIS’ After Star Mark Harmon’s Son Ousted From Young Gibbs Role
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago
    NCIS: The cast's real-life friendships behind the scenes
    HELLO4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    NCIS star Michael Weatherly's home life in the country after leaving LA
    HELLO2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    As Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage Premieres, Critics Weigh In On How The Young Sheldon Spinoff Stacks Up
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Why are people leaving Trump rallies early? We asked them
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible3 days ago
    NCIS: Origins Bosses Talk Spinoff’s ‘Her’ Mystery, Why Gibbs Is Sharing This Story — Grade the Premiere
    TVLine3 days ago
    After FBI Lost A Cast Member In Season 7 Premiere, John Boyd Addresses the 'Clear And Obvious Choice' For The Character's Exit
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    After FBI: Most Wanted's Season 6 Premiere Made Me Very Worried For One Agent, The Showrunner Cleared The Air About Remy And That Crosby Throwback
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Lower Decks' Tawny Newsome Opened Up About How The Animated Series Impacted The Live-Action Star Trek Comedy She's Developing With Justin Simien
    Cinemablend4 hours ago
    Law And Order Finally Introduced New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold As Riley's Brother, But Katee Sackhoff Was A Fun Surprise
    Cinemablend21 hours ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    ‘Cross’ Season 1: Everything To Know So Far About A Truly Great Detective Who Can Mop The Floor With ‘Reacher’s Deductions (Oct. 2024 Update)
    UPROXX4 days ago
    Fans Are ‘So Upset’ After Netflix Cancels 8 Fan-Favorite TV Shows: ‘They Only Cancel The Good Ones’
    shefinds2 days ago
    Young and the Restless Spoilers Preview October 17: Daniel’s Shocking Move
    soaphub.com2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    Now That Isaac's Mystery Has Been Solved On Ghosts, I Need Them To Focus On A Specific Character's Major Issue
    Cinemablend21 hours ago
    The Odd Reasons Cats Head-Butt You
    Vision Pet Care17 days ago
    New Lawsuit Against Diddy Alleges Another Assault, And Tupac Is Involved In The Drama
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    Jack Nicholson's Son, Ray Nicholson, Is Going Viral On TikTok For Sharing His Feeling About How Much He Resembles His Dad
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    Crew Member on World's Largest Cruise Ship Reveals Crew-Only Areas in Video
    J. Souza23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy