    • Cinemablend

    Why Diddy Requested His Anonymous Accusers’ Names Be Revealed

    By Corey Chichizola,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z82i7_0w9BW97E00

    P. Diddy has had a long and wildly successful career as a recording artist, although lately he's been making headlines for another reason. Diddy was arrested in New York in September, and charged with counts of racketeering, sex trafficking, and more. Diddy's legal team has been hard at work defending him, with a new report revealing that they recently asked for the U.S. Attorney's office to identify the women who have accused him of carious crimes. Here's why.

    While memes have come out of the case thanks to 1000 bottles of lube that were found in his raided home, the charges against Diddy are quite serious. Per TMZ , his legal team claiming that it's too difficult to mount a defense of the rapper, since so many of his accusers are remaining anonymous and protected by the courts. As such, the lawyers would like them to identify the women who are involved in the indictment.

    His lawyers have claimed that there will be "voluminous evidence" in Diddy's defense, once they're able to identify the accusers and address the specifics of their allegations. In the legal documents, his team also cited how more accusers have come forward, creating an even more complex legal situation. They claimed the court case:

    ...has had a pervasive ripple effect, resulting in a torrent of allegations by unidentified complainants

    His team seems to think that identifying the specific individuals who are making claims against P. Diddy will not only help to create a defense strategy, and might also impact how many more accusers come forward with new allegations. At the time of writing this story, a rep for the U.S. Attorney's office reportedly declined to respond with a comment to TMZ.

    The acclaimed rapper/producer's legal team has been hard at work since his arrest, even addressing the infamous supply of lube that was found in his home. The lawyers have also attempted to get Diddy out on bail , although he was denied by the judge over fear of witness tampering. And given these concerns, I have to assume that the judge likely won't be keen to reveal said witnesses/accusers' identity. We'll just have to wait and see how it all shakes out.

    Plenty of accusations have come out about Diddy's behavior over the years, including those now-infamous freak off parties . Former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard filed her own lawsuit after his arrest , alleging that she witnessed and experienced abuse by Diddy during her time working with the producer. While the accusers involved in the case are remaining anonymous, the "Making The Band" alum is one of the few that have come out publicly.

    We'll just have to wait and see how Diddy's legal situation shakes out, especially once it actually goes to court.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Mickey
    1d ago
    Upon knowing who there are, major hush dollahas gettin delivered!
    melissa west
    1d ago
    He prob wants them to identify themselves so he knows who it was and he can have another hit put out on these ppl to that wannna do the right thing n too dam scared too cuz of him
    View all comments
