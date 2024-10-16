Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cinemablend

    After FBI: Most Wanted's Season 6 Premiere Made Me Very Worried For One Agent, The Showrunner Cleared The Air About Remy And That Crosby Throwback

    By Laura Hurley,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cufQe_0w8pHeI400

    Spoilers ahead for the Season 6 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS, called "Aquarium Drinker."

    FBI: Most Wanted kicked off the sixth season in the 2024 TV schedule with the kind of terrifying fugitive that longtime fans have come to expect, and the case was rough on Remy mentally and physically. In fact, he was so physically rattled by the end that I was a little concerned about his health. Fortunately, I had the opportunity to speak with showrunner David Hudgins about the premiere, and he cleared the air about what's up with Remy... and weighed in on the callback to Crosby.

    Remy returned to his apartment at the end of the episode, where Abby and his sister were waiting for him. This tracks with what the showrunner told CinemaBlend regarding the FBI: Most Wanted relationship updates about Remy and Abby, but the Supervisory Special Agent was suffering from a brutal headache after stating earlier that he's "getting too old for this crap." I immediately became concerned that Remy was going to have health problems in Season 6, so I took the chance to ask David Hudgins how literally we should take Remy's comments.

    As it turns out? Not very literally at all. Hudgins explained:

    No, that's just Remy being vulnerable in a moment with Abby. He's fine. He's not going anywhere. I just wanted in that first episode to have this big, terrifying fugitive, but I also wanted to ground it, because it's a dangerous job. We're not going to kill him or shoot him, but he's going to get whacked in the face. That happens, and he's a human being, and he felt it, so he just has that little vulnerable note with Abby at the end, a little bit of a 'woe is me,' but he's fine. His story this year is about Abby.

    Worry not, FBI: Most Wanted fans! Remy's headache wasn't a sign of a brain tumor and his exhaustion wasn't a sign that he is indeed getting too old to keep doing this job in the field like in the earlier seasons. (You can find those seasons streaming with a Peacock subscription .) It was a vulnerable and frankly kind of endearing moment of Remy opening up to Abby, not a sign of impending doom.

    Of course, this is the show that wrote out Julian McMahon by killing off Jess LaCroix in arguably one of the biggest twists out of all three FBI shows, so there is precedent for even a top-billed actor's character to die. David Hudgins clarified that we shouldn't worry much about that this season either:

    This is a great team. The actors are terrific, and the stories are working. Nobody's going anywhere. They're here for all 22 episodes, not necessarily each one, but nobody's going anywhere. I don't enjoy killing off characters.

    One great example of FBI: Most Wanted writing a character's exit without killing them is Kenny Crosby , played by Kellan Lutz from the series premiere to early Season 3. It's been a long time since he was written out to accommodate Lutz's desire to step away , but the Season 6 premiere proved that being gone doesn't mean being forgotten.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RQU1_0w8pHeI400

    (Image credit: CBS)

    While connecting the dots about the murdered cop early in "Aquarium Drinker," Hana came up with a theory about why the victim and his girlfriend would have been sleeping in different rooms, and it all goes back to her days of sharing an apartment with Crosby and the need for a CPAP machine. Speaking to Remy, Hana said:

    Do you remember I told you about my old roommate Crosby and how he used to snore a lot?... Well, he did.

    It wasn't exactly a momentous update on what Crosby has been up to in minute detail since his departure in early Season 3, but I can't be the only longtime viewer to get a kick out of Hana giving him a shoutout. When I mentioned the moment to David Hudgins, the showrunner laughed and responded:

    Yes, yes! I love that you caught that. I love that you caught that, because it could have been Ivan. It could have been somebody else who's a snorer. It was like, 'No, it's Crosby.' I loved Crosby and [I'm] glad to sort of keep that alive.

    While the Crosby era of FBI: Most Wanted seems to be past by this point, there was one member of the team who was absent from the Season 6 premiere but will be back before too long. Roxy Sternberg will be back as Barnes, although Barnes will be back without Charlotte this time around.

    See what's next for the task force with new episodes of FBI: Most Wanted on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, following FBI: International with Jesse Lee Soffer's new headache-inducing agent at 9 p.m. ET and FBI in the post-Tiff era at 8 p.m. ET, all on CBS. You can also catch the newest episodes streaming with a Paramount+ subscription , although you'll need to head over to Peacock for earlier seasons of Most Wanted and International .

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Colleen Page
    1d ago
    awesome episode
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What happened to Forrester on FBI: International? (Luke Kleintank exit explained)
    FanSided2 days ago
    Scola gets a new partner in FBI season 7, episode 2 (Preview)
    FanSided1 day ago
    ‘FBI’ says goodbye to one beloved fan-favorite character
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    Wilmer Valderrama Says 'NCIS' Will Return With New Romance and More Humor
    Parade3 days ago
    Katrina Law on Returning to 'NCIS' for the Season 22 Premiere
    Parade3 days ago
    Why The Death Of Blue Bloods Kills Tom Selleck
    Looper9 days ago
    NCIS’ Katrina Law Told Us The Story Behind How She Learned Jessica Knight Would Be Back For Season 22, And It Led To Her Having Fun Over Fan Reactions
    Cinemablend6 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio6 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Country singer battling Stage 4 cancer shares tough message on social media
    The Staten Island Advance3 days ago
    Major CBS Show Seemingly Canceled: No Season 2 Announcement Made for ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’
    PopCulture3 days ago
    Jesse Lee Soffer Reveals Reason for Joining ‘FBI: International’ After ‘Chicago P.D.’
    PopCulture7 days ago
    Kamala Harris’ Doctor Reveals List of Medical Conditions
    TheDailyBeast5 days ago
    The TVLine-Up: What’s Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Oct. 13
    TVLine5 days ago
    Ahead Of FBI: Most Wanted's 'Terrifying Fugitive' In The Season 6 Premiere, The Showrunner Provides The Relationship Updates We've Been Waiting For
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com8 days ago
    'Tracker' Season 2 Premiere Ratings Are Making a Statement
    Collider2 days ago
    Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    'CBS Mornings' Star Gayle King Hit With Bold Allegations After Tense Interview
    Parade7 days ago
    Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Shares Precious Peek At Her Sons
    soaphub.com17 hours ago
    Biggest Retailer In The US Closing Stores
    iHeartRadio10 days ago
    FBI Season 7 Officially Confirms If Tiffany Wallace Dies
    Looper1 day ago
    The Sudden Death of Bee Gees’ Maurice Gibb
    PopCulture2 days ago
    Heartbreaking moment 33-year-old mom of two dies days after reaching $1M fundraising goal for kids
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Law And Order Finally Introduced New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold As Riley's Brother, But Katee Sackhoff Was A Fun Surprise
    Cinemablend6 hours ago
    Charles Barkley turned down a huge $100 million offer— just so TNT staff wouldn't lose their jobs
    MarketRealist2 days ago
    Ratings: Opposite MNF, NCIS Returns Steady, Origins Falls Shy of Hawai’i Numbers
    TVLine1 day ago
    Trump Breaks Down Onstage
    The Atlantic2 days ago
    Behind-the-Scenes ‘Drama’ Is Brewing at ‘NCIS’ After Star Mark Harmon’s Son Ousted From Young Gibbs Role
    In Touch Weekly2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy