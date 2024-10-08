I Watched How To Die Alone On Hulu, And I Connected With This On So Many Levels

How To Die Alone tells the story of Melissa (Natasha Rothwell), a 35-year-old woman who works at JFK airport, but whose life isn’t going as planned. She’s broke, single, and nearly dies from eating Crab Rangoon, an incident that makes her reevaluate her life and decisions. She then embarks on a journey to live life more fully. However, she makes a lot of wrong turns on the way. You must watch this highly anticipated 2024 Hulu debut series ,

Natasha Rothwell is best known for her work on Insecure as a series regular and writer, as well as for her work in The White Lotus ' first season. Kelli was always one of the standout characters on Insecure , so it’s nice to see Rothwell get a platform within the 2024 Fall TV schedule to fully showcase her writing and acting talent. That’s initially what drew me to How to Die Alone but I found myself captivated by this tale of learning to love yourself and the act of living.

It connected with me a lot because of this current stage in my life. Though I am nothing like Mel, some of our struggles overlap so I found her journey very inspirational.

How To Die Alone’s Storyline About A 30-Something Still Trying To Figure It Out Appeals To Me

I am at a similar age to Melissa, so I know the struggles of not quite having it all together by now. While others build careers, get married, buy homes, I am still trying to just survive. That’s similar to Melissa’s storyline in How to Die Alone . Financially, romantically, and emotionally her life is a bit of a mess.

I wouldn’t call myself a full mess, but definitely on a bit of a mess life curve. I have a lot to still figure out, so TV series like How to Die Alone , Insecure , and other shows with imperfect leads (especially in these kinds of influential Black comedies ) make it easier for me (and others like me) to feel solace in knowing that our struggles are universal.

Like Mel, my life may not be perfect but it does have plenty of good parts, including my friends and family. TV shows like How To Die Alone also do a great job of praising the importance of female friendships and having a support network to get you through hard times at any age.

I have always loved television (and books) because they help you escape reality but they can also help you feel seen and understood. How to Die Alone gives me a small sense of peace knowing there are many other 30-somethings still surviving but not quite thriving.

Melissa Deciding To Finally Live Is Very Inspirational

At one point in my life, I was very ambitious, driven, and happy. I believed in the impossible. So I have had a time when I, like Mel, really made pushing myself out of my comfort zone a priority. Life happens and that go-getter spirit has faded (for now) but I remember that time fondly. How to Die Alone reminds me of the me-then, and it makes me want to do things again that challenge me.

For example, I haven’t been on a plane in decades. Melissa’s flight journey made me want to set taking a trip as at least a goal for next year. Taking a trip may seem like a small thing for many, but this Hulu original highlights how even small steps can become big life leaps for some. It made me want to not just take a trip but revisit some of my life goals, and even if only in small ways, I can begin to work towards them.

I Enjoy How To Die Alone’s Frank And Honest Discussions On Fatphobia

In recent decades, the body positivity movement has seen a major influx of celebrity support . However, we are also seeing some steps backward with the current obsession with weight loss drugs. Fatphobia has always existed and will always exist. Many TV shows and movies have tried to become more body-positive but some completely ignore that fatphobia exists and that can be almost as damaging as not portraying bigger people as desirable.

How to Die Alone addresses fatphobia head-on with Mel often facing it from others, including her mother. Mel herself is very harsh and critical of her wants and desires because of her weight. It’s the main reason why she sabotaged her relationship with Alex (Jocko Sims). She spends a lot of the season learning to love and appreciate her body. Not live without shame.

Additionally, the show highlights some things fat people face, like the airplane belt not being big enough. How to Die Alone also isn’t afraid of the word fat. It also showcases various fat bodies, including a scene where Natasha Rothwell strips down and does the polar plunge. It felt cathartic to see someone with Rothwell’s body not afraid to show it to the world.

I have been fat most of my life, though my weight often fluctuates. Therefore, I have dealt with fatphobia and insecurities about my body. How to Die Alone kind of allowed me to see a bit of the ridiculousness of my own body issues. It also reminded me that fatphobia exists but I don’t have to let it have so much power.



Melissa Being A Bit Of A Mess Makes Her Relatable

I want to start by saying I would never commit credit card fraud – unless I was in one of the best heist movies and that was my specialty. Melissa and I can both be messy but not in the same way. She has a lot of family issues, whereas, my family, especially my siblings are very close. She also tried to ruin a wedding by stopping it from happening. I would never try to stop a wedding. Melissa’s issues are more extreme than mine, but I know I have other messy life stuff, as do most humans.

How to Die Alone highlights that humans by nature are messy. No one is without some type of mess happening in their lives. They could be the direct cause of it or influenced by others. How to Die Alone and other shows with messy characters highlight the beauty that everyone is a little bit of a disaster. Some are just better at hiding it. That provides me with a little bit of relief.

The Show Is Very Emotional And That Makes It Easier For Me To Connect With

How to Die Alone is a comedy but has some very dramatic moments. Natasha Rothwell does some of her most dramatic acting on it. She really should be considered for the next Emmys because she kind of really taps into some emotional places for dealing with Mel’s issues, including her fractured family. I genuinely felt for her in these moments.

I love comedies, and they are my preferred TV genre, but it’s the emotions of dramas that connect me to the characters. I felt Melissa’s pain in most of her emotionally driven moments. It’s these moments that prove How to Die Alone is one of Hulu’s best series.

You can watch How to Die Alone online on Hulu.