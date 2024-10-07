Open in App
    • Cinemablend

    As SEAL Team Officially Says Goodbye To Bravo 1, David Boreanaz Has A Message For The Fans (And Some Cool Pics)

    By Megan Behnke,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3zeG_0vxvZtao00

    Spoilers ahead for the SEAL Team series finale, “The Last Word.” Read at your own risk!

    The SEAL Team series finale hit the 2024 TV schedule with a bang, and it’s still hard to believe it's all over with. After seven seasons, the military drama came to an end on October 6, and while fans have known about it for nearly a year now, with the finale officially dropping, there's no denying the reality anymore. David Boreanaz was ready to end it , though, and he shared a message for the fans along with some fun visuals to accompany his farewell to Bravo 1.

    Boreanaz previously shared the final shot of SEAL Team and has been sharing more than a few sentimental messages with the fans in anticipation of the final episode. With the finale now out, the actor took to Instagram to share a sweet message with his followers, thanking them and telling them he will see them soon. Alongside the message, he posted a couple of photos from what seems to be right when filming wrapped, with champagne and smiles for miles:

    While there were likely tears for miles as well, considering how much these cast members loved one another, it’s fun to see just how the cast and crew celebrated when filming officially wrapped on the finale. Even though it was probably a very hard day to get through, knowing that once cameras stopped rolling for good, that would mean the end of Bravo's current TV reign.

    Ending a job might send a lot of people running out the door quickly, but that's not so much the case for this group. Fans can tell just how how much the series has meant to everyone, and all the celebrating presumably helped keep the more bittersweet feelings at bay, at least for a little bit.

    Getting into party mode and popping champagne also pairs well with the fact that SEAL Team actually ended on a beautiful note. Fans may have had to say goodbye to Bravo 1, but Jason Hayes did not get the same fate as Curtis Ross, the traitor he was tasked with killing, who ended up being killed by newbie Drew. Jason was able to walk his daughter down the aisle and even stayed with Bravo. While some of the team did go their own ways, there was still a lot to celebrate.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVLZW_0vxvZtao00

    (Image credit: Paramount+)

    When it was announced that SEAL Team was ending, the final season seemed so far away, even when production kicked off on Season 7. The final season was crushing it on streaming for those with a Paramount+ subscription when it premiered in August, and it proved that it's still one of Paramount+'s best originals .

    Emotions have been all over the place during this final season of SEAL Team . Since the show ended on a pretty great note and nothing too tragic happened, it wasn’t so bad saying goodbye to Bravo 1 and the rest of the squad. Plus, one can always hope that more SEAL Team could be on the way in the future in the form of another show, but for now, fans will just have to rewatch the series and relive the ups and downs of Bravo to make it seem like SEAL Team will never go away.

    Mark Vuoso
    15h ago
    They screwed the show when they put it on the net
    Barry Ramlow
    20h ago
    Sad to see it end. I really enjoyed all 7 seasons.
