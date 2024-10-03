Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cinemablend

    ‘It’s Never Been True.’ Rachel Zegler Gets Real About The Origins Of Snow White Backlash And One Thing People Have Written About The Movie That’s Just Factually Not True

    By Dirk Libbey,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6ecC_0vt781gA00

    Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White has been a surprisingly controversial film even though it’s a Disney remake and despite the fact the movie hasn’t been seen by anybody yet. There’s been a significant backlash against the film , and star Rachel Zegler specifically. Now the star is taking on the comments that have been taken out of context.

    The narrative from some online has been that Rachel Zegler has some sort of disdain for the character she’ll be playing in Snow White . This comes from comments the actress has made that pointed out the original movie from 1937 is fairly dated, and indicating that the remake would be changing or updating elements of the story. In response to the backlash, Zegler told Variety

    In all honesty, it made me sad that it was taken in such a way, because I believe that women can do anything. But I also believe that they can do everything.

    The biggest issue was Zegler’s statement regarding the romance in Snow White . At 2022’s D23 Zegler said her character “would not be dreaming about true love.” Some people took the statement to mean that the film's romantic elements had actually been removed. This would certainly indicate a radical new version of the film since that’s essentially all there is in the Disney original.

    Zegler clarifies now, that the love story isn’t gone from Snow White . It’s simply that it isn’t the only story being told. The whole idea is that women, including Snow White , don’t need to limit themselves to that. The actress continued…

    I would never want to box someone in and say, ‘If you want love, then you can’t work.’ Or ‘If you want to work, then you can’t have a family.’ It’s not true. It’s never been true. It can be very upsetting when things get taken out of context or jokes don’t land. The love story is very integral. A lot of people wrote that we weren’t doing [that storyline] anymore — we were always doing that; it just wasn’t what we were talking about on that day.

    While Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is still one of Disney's best animated movies for its historical significance alone, it’s difficult to argue that Snow White isn’t exactly the most proactive protagonist in Disney's history. In an era where the women of Frozen or Moana are going off on adventures of their own choosing, Snow White is a character whose story happens to her. It’s little surprise that there would be an update to the character to some degree.

    Of course, the other reason that there has been a significant backlash to Snow White happened before Rachel Zegler ever said a word. The fact that a non-white actress was cast to play a character named Snow White is another issue for the loudest critics. However, Zegler says part of the reason she, and her mother, love Snow White is she’s actually the character that looks the most like her. Zegler said…

    She was my mom’s favorite princess. When she was growing up, there weren’t a lot of dark-haired princesses, and that was the one she could relate to.

    The first Snow White trailer debuted at D23 this past summer, giving audiences a chance to see some of the film. And while there was still plenty of controversy coming from that, most of it was focused on the CGI dwarfs , and not Zegler herself. We'll be able to judge the final product when Snow White comes out next year.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    I'm Obsessed With The Wild Robot After Seeing It On The Big Screen, But I Had No Idea Pedro Pascal's Character Would Steal My Heart
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    It’s Only The Beginning Of Spooky Season, But I’m Loving How There’s Already Two Horror Flicks On Netflix’s Top 10 Right Now
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Someone Asked Selena Gomez What It's Like To Be A Billionaire And She Was Not Having It: 'I Personally Think It's Distasteful.'
    Cinemablend3 days ago
    Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Final Four HOH And Who They Nominated For Eviction
    Cinemablend23 hours ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    'I'm Looking Forward': Law And Order Star Shares Thoughts On Christopher Meloni's Organized Crime Being Replaced
    Cinemablend3 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Happy 60th Anniversary to 'Gomer Pyle, USMC' and How Jim Nabors Later Refused to Fire Frank Sutton
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post23 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Matthew Gray Gubler Is Returning To CBS, But I'm A Little Sad It's Not For Criminal Minds
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    Johnny Galecki Admits When Roseanne Originally Wrapped, It Was A Really Tough Time: 'I Was Rudderless'
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Terrifier 3’s Bloody Opening Sequence Is Resulting In Walkouts And More, And I Love The Director's Response
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz2 hours ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Brown Allegedly Slid Into The DMs Of Another TLC Star, And I'm Shocked
    Cinemablend18 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post6 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago
    Mariska Hargitay Shares Thoughts On Taylor Swift Possibly Appearing On Law And Order: SVU, And It's So On Brand For A Swiftie
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    What’s Going On With The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2? Keegan-Michael Key’s Update Should Excite Die-Hard Nintendo Fans
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Mariah Carey Hilariously Trolled People Who Are Already Hyped For Christmas, And I Can't Get Over Her Fans' Comments
    Cinemablend16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy