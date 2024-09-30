‘Tale As Old As Time Being A Woman In This Industry’: Ariana Grande Opens Up About Being Criticized For Her Voice Change Amid Wicked Production

One of the most anticipated titles on the 2024 movie schedule is Wicked , which is adapted from the hit musical of the same name. The first part of John M. Chu’s long-awaited adaptation has drummed up considerable buzz, thanks in large part to the involvement of lead actresses Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. As excited as many people are, Grande has received critiques, specifically in regard to apparent changes in her speaking voice as a result of the film. Now, the songstress is responding to the backlash.

Back in June, the Don’t Look Up alum appeared on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast. After the conversation was released, many took to social media and asserted that Ariana Grande’s speaking voice seemed somewhat airier. As noted in her Vanity Fair cover story, Ariana Grande noted on social media, at the time, that she “intentionally” changes her vocal placement depending on how much singing she’s doing. She punctuated those thoughts by saying she’s “always” done that and expanded on her process while speaking with VF:

There is a part of the world that isn’t familiar with what it takes to transform your voice, whether it’s singing or taking on a different dialect for a role or doing a character voice for something.

On the whole, Ariana Grande appears to be chalking up her voice change to her commitment to her latest movie role. She’s set to play Glinda as part of the Wicked cast and is following in the footsteps of Kristin Chenoweth, who’s "glad" Grande landed the part. As for the criticism she received, the former Nickelodeon star admitted that it wasn’t easy to handle. She ultimately spoke to the lengths to which actors go to prepare for roles and how a double-standard exists when it comes to male and female performers:

When it’s a male actor that does it, it’s acclaimed. There are definitely jokes that are made as well, but it’s always after being led with praise: ‘Oh, wow, he was so lost in the role.’ And that’s just a part of the job, really. … Tale as old as time being a woman in this industry. You are treated differently, and you are under a microscope in a way that some people aren’t.

There are surely those who would agree with the “Thank U, Next” singer that there are differences in the ways in which men and women are received in different aspects of show business. While she wasn’t too happy with the backlash, the Grammy winner is satisfied with the work that she’s done on the upcoming two-part adaptation:

It’s something that I’m just really proud of. Part of why I did want to engage [on TikTok] is because I am really proud of my hard work and of the fact that I did give 100 percent of myself, including my physicality, to this role. I am proud of that, so I wanted to protect it.

Wicked trailers have showcased the work that Ariana Grande put in as Glinda and, if those clip packages are anything to go by, it looks like she came to play. Both Grande and Cynthia Erivo (who plays eventual Wicked Witch of the West Elphaba) seem primed to give show-stopping performances. It’s also already been reported that both Erivo and Grande will be entered in the Best Supporting Actress race should awards nods come.

One can’t say for sure whether Ariana Grande’s latest comments will put an end to the debate surrounding her voice. Despite that, it seems that she’s over the critiques and is choosing to dwell on what’s positive, including her satisfaction with her performance. You can see her work when Wicked hits theaters on November 22, 2024 and Part Two opens on November 21 as part of the 2025 movie schedule .