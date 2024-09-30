Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Cinemablend

    ‘Tale As Old As Time Being A Woman In This Industry’: Ariana Grande Opens Up About Being Criticized For Her Voice Change Amid Wicked Production

    By Erik Swann,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQ7du_0vpMBzBb00

    One of the most anticipated titles on the 2024 movie schedule is Wicked , which is adapted from the hit musical of the same name. The first part of John M. Chu’s long-awaited adaptation has drummed up considerable buzz, thanks in large part to the involvement of lead actresses Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. As excited as many people are, Grande has received critiques, specifically in regard to apparent changes in her speaking voice as a result of the film. Now, the songstress is responding to the backlash.

    Back in June, the Don’t Look Up alum appeared on Penn Badgley’s Podcrushed podcast. After the conversation was released, many took to social media and asserted that Ariana Grande’s speaking voice seemed somewhat airier. As noted in her Vanity Fair cover story, Ariana Grande noted on social media, at the time, that she “intentionally” changes her vocal placement depending on how much singing she’s doing. She punctuated those thoughts by saying she’s “always” done that and expanded on her process while speaking with VF:

    There is a part of the world that isn’t familiar with what it takes to transform your voice, whether it’s singing or taking on a different dialect for a role or doing a character voice for something.

    On the whole, Ariana Grande appears to be chalking up her voice change to her commitment to her latest movie role. She’s set to play Glinda as part of the Wicked cast and is following in the footsteps of Kristin Chenoweth, who’s "glad" Grande landed the part. As for the criticism she received, the former Nickelodeon star admitted that it wasn’t easy to handle. She ultimately spoke to the lengths to which actors go to prepare for roles and how a double-standard exists when it comes to male and female performers:

    When it’s a male actor that does it, it’s acclaimed. There are definitely jokes that are made as well, but it’s always after being led with praise: ‘Oh, wow, he was so lost in the role.’ And that’s just a part of the job, really. … Tale as old as time being a woman in this industry. You are treated differently, and you are under a microscope in a way that some people aren’t.

    There are surely those who would agree with the “Thank U, Next” singer that there are differences in the ways in which men and women are received in different aspects of show business. While she wasn’t too happy with the backlash, the Grammy winner is satisfied with the work that she’s done on the upcoming two-part adaptation:

    It’s something that I’m just really proud of. Part of why I did want to engage [on TikTok] is because I am really proud of my hard work and of the fact that I did give 100 percent of myself, including my physicality, to this role. I am proud of that, so I wanted to protect it.

    Wicked trailers have showcased the work that Ariana Grande put in as Glinda and, if those clip packages are anything to go by, it looks like she came to play. Both Grande and Cynthia Erivo (who plays eventual Wicked Witch of the West Elphaba) seem primed to give show-stopping performances. It’s also already been reported that both Erivo and Grande will be entered in the Best Supporting Actress race should awards nods come.

    One can’t say for sure whether Ariana Grande’s latest comments will put an end to the debate surrounding her voice. Despite that, it seems that she’s over the critiques and is choosing to dwell on what’s positive, including her satisfaction with her performance. You can see her work when Wicked hits theaters on November 22, 2024 and Part Two opens on November 21 as part of the 2025 movie schedule .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    As Big Brother’s Matt Hardeman Taunts Angela Murray On TikTok, She Told Us Whether She’ll Watch Her Season When She Gets Home
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    One Big Complaint Against Ezra Miller Has Been Withdrawn As The Actor's Break From Hollywood Continues
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Someone Asked Selena Gomez What It's Like To Be A Billionaire And She Was Not Having It: 'I Personally Think It's Distasteful.'
    Cinemablend12 hours ago
    ‘All Of That Has Been Deeply Shoved Down My Throat’: Dakota Fanning Recalls The ‘Super-Inappropriate’ Questions She Was Asked As A Child Star
    Cinemablend9 hours ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Ellen DeGeneres' Comedy Special Was A Hit With Netflix Viewers, But Her Former Talk Show Staffers Had More Than A Few Complaints
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    What’s Going On With The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2? Keegan-Michael Key’s Update Should Excite Die-Hard Nintendo Fans
    Cinemablend10 hours ago
    Hoda Has A Sweet Message For The Fans After Announcing Her Today Exit, But Behind The Scenes, Millions And Millions May Be Involved
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    'Full of Lies:' Woman Arrested At Disneyland Is Now Threatening To Sue The Park
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Garrett Hedlund Tells Us About Jelly Roll Performing On Tulsa King, And Why The Tron Star Doesn’t Sing His Own Original Songs On The Show
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    10 Really Weird Twilight Zone Episodes That You Might Not Have Seen (And Might Want To Keep It That Way)
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Rescue: HI-Surf Asked Em An Important Question In The Deep End Cliffhanger, And I'm Not Sure We'll Like The Answer
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Daniel Day-Lewis Is Finally Coming Out Of Acting Retirement, And Details About His New Movie Make Me Even More Excited
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    Star Trek Is Finally Getting A Theme Park Attraction, But It's The Other Perk That Has Me Packing My Bags
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    A Salem’s Lot Deleted Scene Includes A Rare Piece Of Stephen King History That Actually Made The Director Tear Up While Holding It
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    ‘We Evacuated The Stage For About Three Hours’: Men in Black Director Reveals What Will Smith Did That Led To The Sci-Fi Movie’s Set Being Cleared
    Cinemablend5 hours ago
    With A New 9-1-1 Spinoff In The Works For ABC, I'm Flashing Back To What Lone Star's EP Told Us About The Final Season
    Cinemablend21 hours ago
    32 Amazing Cats In Hollywood History
    Cinemablend1 day ago
    90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 Is Entertaining, But I'm Struggling With One Specific Problem
    Cinemablend3 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Will Smith’s Video Of Martin Lawrence’s Wild Wedding Stunt From Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Is Great, But I Love The Comic’s Take On Filming It Even More
    Cinemablend8 hours ago
    Like Florence Pugh, Matthew McConaughey And More, Ana De Armas Got The Heck Out Of Hollywood. How She Feels About Her Decision
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    My Experience At Blumhouse’s Terror Tram At Universal Horror Nights Was Scary AF, But There’s One Movie I’m Surprised Wasn’t Involved
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    32 Mean Girls Quotes We're Still Saying Today
    Cinemablend2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy