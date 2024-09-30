Open in App
    SEAL Team's David Boreanaz Shares Sentimental Post With Co-Star A.J. Buckley Following Latest Episode, And I'm In My Feelings

    By Megan Behnke,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LS25b_0vpLYoXm00

    Spoilers ahead for SEAL Team Season 7, Episode 9, “The Sea and the Hills.” Read at your own risk!

    The penultimate episode of SEAL Team set up an intense series finale to air amid the 2024 TV schedule . That's saying a lot, given there are already emotions flooding all over the place. It’s hard to tell how the military drama will wrap up the main characters' stories and who might not make it out alive. That aside, though, ahead of the final episode and on the heels of the latest one, David Boreanaz shared a sentimental post with co-star A.J. Buckley. And, yes, I'm really in my feelings.

    On “The Sea and the Hills,” Bravo prepared to embark on their last op as a full team, when David Boreanaz's Jason was called away for a task of his own: assassinating Ross Curtis, who had betrayed the U.S. Amid a stint with the United States Army Special Forces, Curtis was in Honduras in 2004 and trained with Honduran soldiers, including fentanyl drug trade operation leader Ramon Nazario.

    So Bravo was once again being split up, and it’s unknown if the team will see their fearless leader again. After the episode's debut, Boreanaz took to Instagram to share a sweet shot of him and A.J. Buckley sharing a hug. Not only does that still represent Jason and Sonny saying their goodbyes but Boreanaz and Buckley symbolically parting ways as well:

    Seeing the two of them hugging is very sweet and is enough to make a person emotional. It's even more bittersweet when you consider that this was likely one of the two stars' last times on set together, if not the last time they filmed together.

    It's honestly disappointing that the series finale will be splitting up Jason and Bravo, but that storytelling decision does make the stakes that much more higher. Not just because both missions are dangerous, but whoever lives could be dealing with a lot internal conflict should their colleagues perish. With that, the final hug between Jason and Sonny feels so much more surreal and is something I did not need to think about, at least not right now.

    It seems like David Boreanaz just can’t stop teasing what could possibly happen in the series finale. Just recently, he teased the final shot of the series , and it featured Jason in full gear, head to toe, ready as ever for whatever mission he’s on. Now that the finale is less than a week away, it’s feeling all the more real, and I wish it didn’t.

    Even though fans are still mourning the death of Max Thieriot’s Clay Spenser, as well as Bravo, it’s very likely that at least one member of the team won’t make it out of the series finale alive. And, if I could take a guess, there’s a good chance that someone could be Jason. Here's hoping that in a week's time, I won't be sobbing for that reason upon looking at this hug photo again.

    It'll be exciting and nerve-wracking to see how SEAL Team wraps up after seven seasons . I also wouldn't be surprised if David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast share more sentimental posts in the days to come. The final season, which has been crushing on streaming , and will come to a close when the series finale drops on Sunday, October 6 for those with a Paramount+ subscription .

    Lucinda Ross
    1d ago
    One of my all time favorite series. I will really miss this!
    Ron DeSantis
    1d ago
    Will miss this show.
