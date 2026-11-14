undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cinco Bayou
⚠️ Council hearing on zoning, speed bumps, and town closures
13 days ago
⚠️ Council hearing on zoning, speed bumps, and more
The Town of Cinco Bayou Council held a regular meeting and public hearing on November 12, 2026 at 6:00 pm.
On the agenda:
- Public Hearing – Ordinance No. 261: Second reading and possible adoption of a new Public Use zoning district, with changes to the Land Development Code and Official Zoning Map.
- Speed bumps: Discussion and possible action on speed bumps on Opp Boulevard and Yacht Club Drive.
- 250th Anniversary of America: Considering special Town street signs for the celebration.
- SEH contract amendment: Proposed increase of $3,950 (from $21,815 to $25,765) for extra CRA mapping, CRA Plan updates, and help with EAR-based amendment adoption.
They also noted:
- Town Hall closed for Thanksgiving on Nov 26–27, 2026.
- Regular Council Meeting & Holiday Celebration on Dec 10, 2026 at 6:00 pm.
- Town Hall closed for Christmas on Dec 24–25, 2026.
More Info: Regular Council Meeting and Public Hearing — Novem...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.