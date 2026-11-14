⚠️ Council hearing on zoning, speed bumps, and more The Town of Cinco Bayou Council held a regular meeting and public hearing on November 12, 2026 at 6:00 pm. On the agenda: Public Hearing – Ordinance No. 261 : Second reading and possible adoption of a new Public Use zoning district , with changes to the Land Development Code and Official Zoning Map .

: Second reading and possible adoption of a new , with changes to the and . Speed bumps : Discussion and possible action on speed bumps on Opp Boulevard and Yacht Club Drive .

: Discussion and possible action on speed bumps on and . 250th Anniversary of America : Considering special Town street signs for the celebration.

: Considering special for the celebration. SEH contract amendment: Proposed increase of $3,950 (from $21,815 to $25,765) for extra CRA mapping, CRA Plan updates, and help with EAR-based amendment adoption. They also noted: Town Hall closed for Thanksgiving on Nov 26–27, 2026 .

for Thanksgiving on . Regular Council Meeting & Holiday Celebration on Dec 10, 2026 at 6:00 pm .

on . Town Hall closed for Christmas on Dec 24–25, 2026.

More Info: Regular Council Meeting and Public Hearing — Novem...