Cincinnati’s engineering and architecture scene is buzzing right now, especially in aerospace and automation. If you’re into high-tech design or building the next wave of infrastructure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead advanced aerodynamic design for military engine inlets, augmentors, and exhaust systems, from early concepts through full engine testing. This role is heavy on CFD, aero-thermal optimization, and cross-functional leadership, and requires U.S. citizenship and the ability to hold a Secret clearance; relocation assistance is available.

Employer: GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the aero design of military augmentors and exhaust systems, including flow path development, CFD, and rig/engine test support. Great fit if you have 3+ years of aero design experience, are comfortable leading cross-functional teams, and can obtain or hold a Secret clearance; relocation assistance is provided.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC – A57)

(Amazon.com Services LLC – A57) Location: Cincinnati, OH (role also listed in multiple U.S. cities)

(role also listed in multiple U.S. cities) Type: Full-time

Salary (Cincinnati): $117,300 – $160,000 USD annually

Design and validate next‑gen material handling hardware for Amazon’s global fulfillment network, working across mechanical, electrical, and controls. You’ll prototype, test, and scale complex automation systems, using tools like SolidWorks or Ansys FEA, and partner closely with operations and OEMs; role includes RSUs, sign-on, and comprehensive benefits.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Cincinnati, OH 45245

Type: Full-time (4x10 schedule)

(4x10 schedule) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level ASIC/FPGA verification role working on electronic safe and arm devices for DoD weapon systems, using Verilog, SystemVerilog UVM, and Microchip/Microsemi FPGAs. Ideal if you have a BS in EE/CE/CS, 0–2 years’ experience, and U.S. citizenship with the ability to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Tetra Tech

Location: Cincinnati, OH (hybrid; also options in Detroit, Seattle, Virginia Beach)

(hybrid; also options in Detroit, Seattle, Virginia Beach) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8–5, hybrid with ~3 days in office)

(Mon–Fri, 8–5, hybrid with ~3 days in office) Salary: $75,000 – $95,000 annually

Support multi‑disciplinary teams by turning concepts into detailed BIM models and construction documents using Revit and Adobe Creative Suite. Great for someone with 2+ years of architectural design experience who wants hybrid work, clear growth paths, and a focus on sustainable infrastructure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.