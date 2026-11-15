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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cincinnati
Cincinnati has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. All they need is someone like you to give them a chance.
Precious
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387
- Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped
- How to meet: Walk in any day 1–6 pm at the Northside shelters. No application or appointment needed. If she’s listed as foster, email foster@cincycare.org to set up a meet and greet. If you have kids or resident dogs, bring them along to be sure it’s a good match.
👉 Meet Precious and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lajohn Stray
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption fee: $0
- Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387
- Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped
- How to meet: Visit the Northside shelters any day 1–6 pm. No pre-application needed; just bring a valid ID. If listed as foster, email foster@cincycare.org.
👉 Meet Lajohn Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Abel
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $0
- Personality: Calm, gentle, affectionate; enjoys a relaxed pace and peaceful days
- Good with dogs: Would do well with a lower-energy dog friend
- Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387
- Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped
- How to meet: Stop by the Northside shelters 1–6 pm with your resident dog if you have one, so everyone can meet. If he’s in foster, email foster@cincycare.org.
👉 Meet Abel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Callie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $0 (senior fee waived)
- Special note: Part of the Golden Years Companion program — adoption fee fully waived so she can enjoy her retirement in comfort
- Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387
- Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped
- How to meet: Walk in any day 1–6 pm at the Northside shelters. If listed as foster, email foster@cincycare.org. Bring kids or resident dogs to check that everyone gets along.
👉 Meet Callie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gra-Ta-Ta
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387
- Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped
- How to meet: Visit the Northside shelters between 1–6 pm with a valid ID. If he’s in foster care, email foster@cincycare.org to arrange a visit.
👉 Meet Gra-Ta-Ta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bestie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387
- Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped
- How to meet: Drop in at the Northside shelters any day 1–6 pm. If she’s listed as foster, email foster@cincycare.org. Families and resident dogs are welcome to come meet her.
👉 Meet Bestie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Onyx
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387
- Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped
- How to meet: Come to the Northside shelters 1–6 pm with your ID. If he’s in foster, email foster@cincycare.org to schedule a meet and greet. Bring kids or dogs from home to see how everyone clicks.
👉 Meet Onyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baymax
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387
- Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped
- How to meet: Walk in to the Northside shelters any day 1–6 pm with a valid ID. If listed as foster, email foster@cincycare.org to arrange a visit.
👉 Meet Baymax and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sylvia
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387
- Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped
- How to meet: Visit the Northside shelters between 1–6 pm. If she’s in foster, email foster@cincycare.org. Bring along kids or resident dogs to make sure it’s a good fit.
👉 Meet Sylvia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Diesel
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: SPCA Cincinnati – Sharonville — (513) 489-7387
- Adoption fee: Contact shelter for current fee and details
👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Cincinnati Animal CARE or SPCA Cincinnati – Sharonville and meet these pups in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each of them find a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.