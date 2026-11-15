Cincinnati has some wonderful dogs waiting for a cozy couch and a loving family. All they need is someone like you to give them a chance.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387

— Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped

Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped How to meet: Walk in any day 1–6 pm at the Northside shelters. No application or appointment needed. If she’s listed as foster, email foster@cincycare.org to set up a meet and greet. If you have kids or resident dogs, bring them along to be sure it’s a good match.

👉 Meet Precious and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $0

Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387

— Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped

Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped How to meet: Visit the Northside shelters any day 1–6 pm. No pre-application needed; just bring a valid ID. If listed as foster, email foster@cincycare.org.

👉 Meet Lajohn Stray and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Color: White

White Adoption fee: $0

Personality: Calm, gentle, affectionate; enjoys a relaxed pace and peaceful days

Calm, gentle, affectionate; enjoys a relaxed pace and peaceful days Good with dogs: Would do well with a lower-energy dog friend

Would do well with a lower-energy dog friend Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387

— Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped

Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped How to meet: Stop by the Northside shelters 1–6 pm with your resident dog if you have one, so everyone can meet. If he’s in foster, email foster@cincycare.org.

👉 Meet Abel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $0 (senior fee waived)

Special note: Part of the Golden Years Companion program — adoption fee fully waived so she can enjoy her retirement in comfort

Part of the program — adoption fee fully waived so she can enjoy her retirement in comfort Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387

— Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped

Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped How to meet: Walk in any day 1–6 pm at the Northside shelters. If listed as foster, email foster@cincycare.org. Bring kids or resident dogs to check that everyone gets along.

👉 Meet Callie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387

— Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped

Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped How to meet: Visit the Northside shelters between 1–6 pm with a valid ID. If he’s in foster care, email foster@cincycare.org to arrange a visit.

👉 Meet Gra-Ta-Ta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387

— Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped

Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped How to meet: Drop in at the Northside shelters any day 1–6 pm. If she’s listed as foster, email foster@cincycare.org. Families and resident dogs are welcome to come meet her.

👉 Meet Bestie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387

— Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped

Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped How to meet: Come to the Northside shelters 1–6 pm with your ID. If he’s in foster, email foster@cincycare.org to schedule a meet and greet. Bring kids or dogs from home to see how everyone clicks.

👉 Meet Onyx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387

— Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped

Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped How to meet: Walk in to the Northside shelters any day 1–6 pm with a valid ID. If listed as foster, email foster@cincycare.org to arrange a visit.

👉 Meet Baymax and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE — (513) 541-7387

— Vet care: Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped

Spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped How to meet: Visit the Northside shelters between 1–6 pm. If she’s in foster, email foster@cincycare.org. Bring along kids or resident dogs to make sure it’s a good fit.

👉 Meet Sylvia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: SPCA Cincinnati – Sharonville — (513) 489-7387

— Adoption fee: Contact shelter for current fee and details

👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Cincinnati Animal CARE or SPCA Cincinnati – Sharonville and meet these pups in person. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help each of them find a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.