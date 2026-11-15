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Cincinnati
💻 Cincinnati IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles at Top Firms
5 days ago
Cincinnati’s tech scene is buzzing right now — especially in cloud, AI, and data. If you’re in IT and open to your next move, these roles are worth a look.
Cloud Engineer, Azure
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (Deloitte Global / Deloitte Technology)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and build secure, scalable Azure infrastructure using Terraform/Bicep, PowerShell, and Azure DevOps/GitHub Actions. Senior, hands-on role touching identity, security, networking, and monitoring across a complex global environment.
Gemini Tech Lead, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus eligible
Lead client-facing generative AI and data modernization work using Gemini, Vertex AI, and other LLM platforms. You’ll guide prompt design, RAG, vector DBs, and LLMOps while managing teams and workstreams.
Financial Planning & Analytics Data and Analytics – Assistant Director
- Employer: EY
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (multi-city role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US locations): $104,000 – $194,500
Own modern FP&A data and analytics using Microsoft Fabric and Azure Databricks. Great fit if you blend finance, data engineering, and leadership and want to shape enterprise planning and performance analytics.
ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Cincinnati, OH / Open Location (US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US locations): $142,600 – $261,500
Lead ServiceNow ITOM/CMDB projects, manage multi-disciplinary teams, and advise clients on AI-enabled IT operations. Ideal for someone with multiple ServiceNow certs and Big 4–style consulting experience.
Microsoft 365 AI Solution Architect – Consulting Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (multiple major US cities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US locations): $125,900 – $231,100
Architect M365 + Copilot solutions across Teams, SharePoint, Power Platform, and Copilot Studio. You’ll lead digital workplace transformations and design AI-first solutions for large enterprises.
Consultant II, Backend Software Engineering – Tax Transformation
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $134,500 – $265,100
Hands-on .NET backend engineering role within Deloitte’s tax tech transformation. Build scalable services, CI/CD pipelines, and data solutions (Databricks/Spark/Python/SQL) in agile teams.
Life Sciences Data Management, AVP (MDM/DGov)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $171,600 – $383,300
Senior AI & data leader role focused on Life Sciences commercial data, Customer MDM, and data governance. You’ll drive strategy, lead client engagements, and build teams around Customer 360 and commercial analytics.
Workday Supply Chain – Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,000 – $229,100
Lead Workday SCM workstreams (PTP/OTC), from requirements through testing and training. Great if you have Workday SCM implementation experience and want client-facing consulting work.
AI Data Engineer
- Employer: Plante Moran
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time (exempt)
- Salary (CO/IL/OH/MA): $82,500 – $137,500
Build modern Microsoft Fabric/Azure data pipelines with SQL, Python, and Spark, with AI baked into the data lifecycle. Perfect for 2–4 year data engineers who want to work on AI-native architectures.
Salesforce Senior Consultant, Technical Transformation
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $119,000 – $198,900
Blend Salesforce (Lightning, LWC) skills with business transformation work. You’ll gather requirements, map processes, and support large Sales/Service Cloud programs.
Cyber Manager: Full Stack
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $148,200 – $292,300
Lead full-stack engineering for digital trust, privacy, and AI governance solutions. Strong fit if you have 7+ years in Python/Java/Node, cloud, and hands-on GenAI/LLM implementation.
Cyber Operate SOC L3 Analyst / Shift Lead – Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time (24/7 shift model)
- Salary: $105,400 – $207,800
Lead SOC operations as the L3 escalation and shift lead. You’ll handle advanced threat analysis, ticket quality, mentoring L1/L2 analysts, and client-facing updates.
Software Engineer 2 (.NET Developer – Finance Technology)
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (hybrid; 3+ days/week onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,175 – $115,500
Mid-level .NET/C# role building and supporting finance applications with SQL Server. Good match if you want stable product work at a major bank with strong benefits.
Applied AI Health Data System Engineer – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Lead healthcare AI/GenAI solutions for health systems, from RAG-based clinical tools to care management and revenue cycle automation. Requires deep healthcare data science/health IT experience.
Supply Chain ALM Software Engineer Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
Manage teams redesigning software/ALM/CI-CD lifecycles with AI and agents. You’ll integrate with ALM/PLM tools, define guardrails for AI-generated artifacts, and track value across engineering workflows.
Hands-on Solution and Graph/Ontology Architect – Senior Manager (TMT Sector)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Cincinnati, OH / Open Location (US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US locations): $144,000 – $329,100
Senior, hands-on role designing knowledge graphs, GraphRAG, and agentic AI using Stardog/Neo4j, RDF/OWL, and multi-agent workflows. Great if you’re deep in semantic tech and enterprise AI architecture.
Physical and Spatial AI Engineer III
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100
Work on digital twins and spatial AI in real-world environments like data centers, stadiums, and retail. Uses NVIDIA (Omniverse, Isaac, Metropolis, etc.) and/or GCP (Vertex AI, Gemini, Earth Engine) for OT and edge AI.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in tech around Cincinnati.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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