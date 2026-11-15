Cincinnati’s tech scene is buzzing right now — especially in cloud, AI, and data. If you’re in IT and open to your next move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Cincinnati, OH (Deloitte Global / Deloitte Technology)

(Deloitte Global / Deloitte Technology) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and build secure, scalable Azure infrastructure using Terraform/Bicep, PowerShell, and Azure DevOps/GitHub Actions. Senior, hands-on role touching identity, security, networking, and monitoring across a complex global environment.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus eligible

Lead client-facing generative AI and data modernization work using Gemini, Vertex AI, and other LLM platforms. You’ll guide prompt design, RAG, vector DBs, and LLMOps while managing teams and workstreams.

Employer: EY

Location: Cincinnati, OH (multi-city role)

(multi-city role) Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $104,000 – $194,500

Own modern FP&A data and analytics using Microsoft Fabric and Azure Databricks. Great fit if you blend finance, data engineering, and leadership and want to shape enterprise planning and performance analytics.

Employer: EY

Location: Cincinnati, OH / Open Location (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $142,600 – $261,500

Lead ServiceNow ITOM/CMDB projects, manage multi-disciplinary teams, and advise clients on AI-enabled IT operations. Ideal for someone with multiple ServiceNow certs and Big 4–style consulting experience.

Employer: EY

Location: Cincinnati, OH (multiple major US cities)

(multiple major US cities) Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $125,900 – $231,100

Architect M365 + Copilot solutions across Teams, SharePoint, Power Platform, and Copilot Studio. You’ll lead digital workplace transformations and design AI-first solutions for large enterprises.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Hands-on .NET backend engineering role within Deloitte’s tax tech transformation. Build scalable services, CI/CD pipelines, and data solutions (Databricks/Spark/Python/SQL) in agile teams.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600 – $383,300

Senior AI & data leader role focused on Life Sciences commercial data, Customer MDM, and data governance. You’ll drive strategy, lead client engagements, and build teams around Customer 360 and commercial analytics.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,000 – $229,100

Lead Workday SCM workstreams (PTP/OTC), from requirements through testing and training. Great if you have Workday SCM implementation experience and want client-facing consulting work.

Employer: Plante Moran

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Salary (CO/IL/OH/MA): $82,500 – $137,500

Build modern Microsoft Fabric/Azure data pipelines with SQL, Python, and Spark, with AI baked into the data lifecycle. Perfect for 2–4 year data engineers who want to work on AI-native architectures.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,000 – $198,900

Blend Salesforce (Lightning, LWC) skills with business transformation work. You’ll gather requirements, map processes, and support large Sales/Service Cloud programs.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $148,200 – $292,300

Lead full-stack engineering for digital trust, privacy, and AI governance solutions. Strong fit if you have 7+ years in Python/Java/Node, cloud, and hands-on GenAI/LLM implementation.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time (24/7 shift model)

Salary: $105,400 – $207,800

Lead SOC operations as the L3 escalation and shift lead. You’ll handle advanced threat analysis, ticket quality, mentoring L1/L2 analysts, and client-facing updates.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Cincinnati, OH (hybrid; 3+ days/week onsite )

(hybrid; ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,175 – $115,500

Mid-level .NET/C# role building and supporting finance applications with SQL Server. Good match if you want stable product work at a major bank with strong benefits.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Lead healthcare AI/GenAI solutions for health systems, from RAG-based clinical tools to care management and revenue cycle automation. Requires deep healthcare data science/health IT experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Manage teams redesigning software/ALM/CI-CD lifecycles with AI and agents. You’ll integrate with ALM/PLM tools, define guardrails for AI-generated artifacts, and track value across engineering workflows.

Employer: EY

Location: Cincinnati, OH / Open Location (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most US locations): $144,000 – $329,100

Senior, hands-on role designing knowledge graphs, GraphRAG, and agentic AI using Stardog/Neo4j, RDF/OWL, and multi-agent workflows. Great if you’re deep in semantic tech and enterprise AI architecture.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Work on digital twins and spatial AI in real-world environments like data centers, stadiums, and retail. Uses NVIDIA (Omniverse, Isaac, Metropolis, etc.) and/or GCP (Vertex AI, Gemini, Earth Engine) for OT and edge AI.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still live. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in tech around Cincinnati.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.