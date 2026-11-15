Cincinnati’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across all levels right now—from first jobs in medicine to advanced clinical roles and high-paying travel gigs.

Here are some standout openings around Cincinnati, OH this week:

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Cincinnati, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Other, ~ 44 hrs/week

Other, ~ Pay: $25.88–$31.17/hour

Entry-level billing role working with EMR/EHR and claims—no prior experience required. Comes with dental, retirement plan, flexible schedule, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Scarlet Oaks Assisted Living

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time , 12-hour shifts (7a–7p or 7p–7a)

, 12-hour shifts (7a–7p or 7p–7a) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Full-time CNA role with same-day pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and steady scheduling. Great if you want consistent hours and a supportive assisted living team.

Employer: Cincinnati Children’s

Location: Burnet Campus, Cincinnati, OH

Burnet Campus, Type: Full-time , rotating shifts

, rotating shifts Pay: $120,000–$160,000/year + $4/hr shift & $5/hr weekend differentials

+ & differentials Hybrid ED retail role with 35 hrs/week and options like 7-on/7-off. High pay, immediate benefits & PTO, and the backing of a nationally ranked children’s hospital.

Employer: Cincinnati Children’s

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time , day shift

, day shift Pay: Not listed

Not listed Academic neonatology position combining patient care, teaching, and research at a top-tier pediatric center. Ideal if you’re building an academic career in newborn care.

Employer: The US Oncology Network / OHC

Location: Eastgate, Cincinnati, OH

Eastgate, Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week

, 40 hrs/week Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Plan complex radiation treatments in a cancer center setting. Offers multiple health plans, 401(k), profit sharing, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth paths.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12-hr day shifts Pay: $2,324/week (includes taxable + stipends)

(includes taxable + stipends) Travel CT role with a dedicated recruiter, streamlined credentialing, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and weekly direct deposit.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr variable shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12-hr variable shifts Pay: $1,763/week

X-ray travel assignment with day-one insurance, 401(k) match, guaranteed hours, and strong recruiter support if you like honest, “no fluff” travel staffing.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Likely travel , 12-hr day shifts starting 12/14/2026

Likely , 12-hr day shifts starting 12/14/2026 Pay: $2,163–$2,229/week

13-week CT assignment with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE, and housing support through a major national agency.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12-hr night shifts Pay: $2,132/week

Night-shift Rad Tech role (X-ray/CT) with industry-leading pay, housing stipends, bonuses, and weekly health coverage or a health bonus option.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12-hr night shifts Pay: $1,896/week

Rad Tech travel contract (ARRT + BLS required) with day-one benefits, 401(k), guaranteed hours, and CE support.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , 10-hr day shifts Pay: $2,139/week

Higher-hour Rad Tech option if you prefer day shifts and a slightly bigger weekly check, with the same TotalMed benefits package.

Employer: Ohio Department of Behavioral Health

Location: 1101 Summit Rd, Cincinnati, OH

1101 Summit Rd, Type: Temporary Part-time (ETA) , variable hours

, variable hours Pay: $23.28/hour

Hands-on behavioral health role helping with treatment plans, groups, documentation, and patient support in a state psychiatric hospital. Union-covered, with access to state benefits depending on hours.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, , 10-hr day shifts Pay: $2,603/week

High-paying IR Tech contract with day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, license reimbursement, and strong 24/7 recruiter backing.

Employer: UC Health

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time , first shift

, first shift Pay: Not listed

Not listed Front-desk float role greeting patients, handling registration, insurance, and scheduling across clinics. Only a high school diploma/GED required; great entry into hospital work.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Cincinnati VA Medical Center , Cincinnati, OH

, Cincinnati, OH Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30

, Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30 Pay: GS-3 to GS-6 (exact rate depends on grade/experience)

GS-3 to GS-6 (exact rate depends on grade/experience) LPN/LVN role focused on telehealth visits, medication administration, and veteran support. Comes with federal pension, 401(k), 37–50 days paid time off/year, and strong job stability.

Employer: Cincinnati Children’s

Location: Burnet Campus, Cincinnati, OH

Burnet Campus, Type: Full-time (0.8 FTE) , day shift

, day shift Pay: $19.75–$22.89/hour starting

starting Clinic MA role in pulmonary medicine doing patient prep, basic clinical tasks, data entry, and lab coordination. Open to new grads from MA programs or those with related experience.

Employer: Margaret's Heart Senior Day Center

Location: Cincinnati, OH 45245 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time , 32–40 hrs/week , day shift

, , day shift Pay: $17.00–$19.50/hour

Direct-care role helping seniors with ADLs, activities, meals, and transportation in a day center setting. Requires 1 year senior care experience and a safe driving record.

Employer: Long-Term Care Pulmonary Consultants / Preferred Pulmonary Care

Location: Cincinnati & Dayton, OH (rounding in LTC/SNF)

(rounding in LTC/SNF) Type: Full-time , in person

, in person Pay: $130,000–$150,000/year

Autonomy-heavy role rounding in skilled nursing/long-term care on geriatric pulmonary patients. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO, health insurance, quarterly bonuses, and strong training/mentorship.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Cincy healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.