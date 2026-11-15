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Cincinnati
🏥 Cincinnati Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to $160K+
5 days ago
Cincinnati’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across all levels right now—from first jobs in medicine to advanced clinical roles and high-paying travel gigs.
Here are some standout openings around Cincinnati, OH this week:
Medical Billing Coordinator – No Experience Needed
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (in person)
- Type: Other, ~44 hrs/week
- Pay: $25.88–$31.17/hour
- Entry-level billing role working with EMR/EHR and claims—no prior experience required. Comes with dental, retirement plan, flexible schedule, and tuition reimbursement.
CNA – Assisted Living, Day or Night 12-Hour Shifts
- Employer: Scarlet Oaks Assisted Living
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (7a–7p or 7p–7a)
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
- Full-time CNA role with same-day pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and steady scheduling. Great if you want consistent hours and a supportive assisted living team.
Emergency Dept. Retail Pharmacist (Hybrid Inpatient/Outpatient)
- Employer: Cincinnati Children’s
- Location: Burnet Campus, Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, rotating shifts
- Pay: $120,000–$160,000/year + $4/hr shift & $5/hr weekend differentials
- Hybrid ED retail role with 35 hrs/week and options like 7-on/7-off. High pay, immediate benefits & PTO, and the backing of a nationally ranked children’s hospital.
Neonatology – Assistant Professor
- Employer: Cincinnati Children’s
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Pay: Not listed
- Academic neonatology position combining patient care, teaching, and research at a top-tier pediatric center. Ideal if you’re building an academic career in newborn care.
Certified Medical Dosimetrist
- Employer: The US Oncology Network / OHC
- Location: Eastgate, Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
- Plan complex radiation treatments in a cancer center setting. Offers multiple health plans, 401(k), profit sharing, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and clear growth paths.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,324/week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,324/week (includes taxable + stipends)
- Travel CT role with a dedicated recruiter, streamlined credentialing, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and weekly direct deposit.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $1,763/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr variable shifts
- Pay: $1,763/week
- X-ray travel assignment with day-one insurance, 401(k) match, guaranteed hours, and strong recruiter support if you like honest, “no fluff” travel staffing.
Computed Tomography Technologist (CT Tech)
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Likely travel, 12-hr day shifts starting 12/14/2026
- Pay: $2,163–$2,229/week
- 13-week CT assignment with medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE, and housing support through a major national agency.
Travel Radiologic Technologist – $2,132/week
- Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: $2,132/week
- Night-shift Rad Tech role (X-ray/CT) with industry-leading pay, housing stipends, bonuses, and weekly health coverage or a health bonus option.
Travel Radiologic Technologist – $1,896/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: $1,896/week
- Rad Tech travel contract (ARRT + BLS required) with day-one benefits, 401(k), guaranteed hours, and CE support.
Travel Radiologic Technologist – $2,139/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,139/week
- Higher-hour Rad Tech option if you prefer day shifts and a slightly bigger weekly check, with the same TotalMed benefits package.
Therapeutic Program Worker – Summit Behavioral Healthcare (ETA)
- Employer: Ohio Department of Behavioral Health
- Location: 1101 Summit Rd, Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Temporary Part-time (ETA), variable hours
- Pay: $23.28/hour
- Hands-on behavioral health role helping with treatment plans, groups, documentation, and patient support in a state psychiatric hospital. Union-covered, with access to state benefits depending on hours.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $2,603/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,603/week
- High-paying IR Tech contract with day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, license reimbursement, and strong 24/7 recruiter backing.
Patient Services Representative – Float Pool, First Shift
- Employer: UC Health
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, first shift
- Pay: Not listed
- Front-desk float role greeting patients, handling registration, insurance, and scheduling across clinics. Only a high school diploma/GED required; great entry into hospital work.
Practical Nurse (Telehealth Clinical Technician)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Cincinnati VA Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30
- Pay: GS-3 to GS-6 (exact rate depends on grade/experience)
- LPN/LVN role focused on telehealth visits, medication administration, and veteran support. Comes with federal pension, 401(k), 37–50 days paid time off/year, and strong job stability.
Medical Assistant – Pulmonary (32 hrs/week)
- Employer: Cincinnati Children’s
- Location: Burnet Campus, Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time (0.8 FTE), day shift
- Pay: $19.75–$22.89/hour starting
- Clinic MA role in pulmonary medicine doing patient prep, basic clinical tasks, data entry, and lab coordination. Open to new grads from MA programs or those with related experience.
Senior Assistant – Adult Day Center
- Employer: Margaret's Heart Senior Day Center
- Location: Cincinnati, OH 45245 (in person)
- Type: Full-time, 32–40 hrs/week, day shift
- Pay: $17.00–$19.50/hour
- Direct-care role helping seniors with ADLs, activities, meals, and transportation in a day center setting. Requires 1 year senior care experience and a safe driving record.
Pulmonary Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant
- Employer: Long-Term Care Pulmonary Consultants / Preferred Pulmonary Care
- Location: Cincinnati & Dayton, OH (rounding in LTC/SNF)
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $130,000–$150,000/year
- Autonomy-heavy role rounding in skilled nursing/long-term care on geriatric pulmonary patients. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO, health insurance, quarterly bonuses, and strong training/mentorship.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Cincy healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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