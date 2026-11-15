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🛒 Cincinnati Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Cincinnati’s retail scene is busy right now, with big chains and smaller brands all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Retail Associates
Employer: Hobby Lobby
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
You’ll help customers with crafts and home décor, run the register, and keep shelves stocked. Some nights and weekends are required; craft/hobby experience is a plus but not required.
Team Member
Employer: Tractor Supply Company
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Mix of cashier, stocking, and helping customers with farm, pet, and outdoor products. No experience required, but you should be able to lift up to 50 lbs and work varied hours, including nights and weekends.
Customer Service Associate – Automotive Finishes
Employer: Sherwin-Williams
Location: Mason, OH (Cincinnati area)
Type: Part-time
Schedule: Weekdays between 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Salary: Not listed
Blend of customer service, delivery driving, and warehouse work for an automotive paint branch. You’ll load/unload orders, help customers in-store and by phone, and need a valid driver’s license and ability to lift up to 70 lbs occasionally.
Checkout Team Associate
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2447
Location: 2322 Ferguson Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45238
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible premiums and incentives
Front-end role running registers, greeting customers, and answering questions. Multiple shift options (opening, morning, mid, closing) plus access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, and paid education (Live Better U).
Interim Beauty Counter Manager – Beauty Rituals – Kenwood Towne Centre
Employer: Nordstrom
Location: Kenwood Towne Centre, Cincinnati, OH
Type: Full-time
Pay: $21.10 – $21.95 per hour + commission
Lead a beauty counter, do makeup and skincare consultations, and drive sales in a commission-based environment. Great if you love beauty trends, can work evenings and weekends, and want benefits plus merchandise discount.
Full Time – Sales Associate – Plumbing – Day
Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Type: Full-time (Day shift)
Salary: Not listed
Daytime role helping customers with plumbing and home improvement needs, stocking, and cutting materials. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and 10% associate discount.
Manager in Training – Kenwood Towne Center
Employer: Dakota Watch Company
Location: Kenwood Towne Center, Cincinnati, OH
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Pay: $16 – $19 per hour + spiffs/commission
Train to run a small, family-owned retail watch shop. In-person role with advancement opportunities, employee discount, and a flexible schedule.
Retail Sales Travel Specialist
Employer: Staples
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Type: Full-time or Part-time (varies by store)
Salary: Compensation based on experience (not specified)
Help customers with travel services like TSA PreCheck, passport photos, and luggage sales. Offers weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, discounts, and a $250 award after completing the vetting process.
Customer Service Associate
Employer: Walgreens
Location: Mount Washington, OH (Cincinnati area)
Type: Part-time
Pay: $15 – $19 per hour
Classic drugstore role: cashier, stocking, photo services, and online order pickup. Flexible hours with employee discount, PTO (with 30-hr week), 401(k), and health benefits for eligible team members.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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