Cincinnati’s retail scene is busy right now, with big chains and smaller brands all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hobby Lobby

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help customers with crafts and home décor, run the register, and keep shelves stocked. Some nights and weekends are required; craft/hobby experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of cashier, stocking, and helping customers with farm, pet, and outdoor products. No experience required, but you should be able to lift up to 50 lbs and work varied hours, including nights and weekends.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Mason, OH (Cincinnati area)

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Weekdays between 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Blend of customer service, delivery driving, and warehouse work for an automotive paint branch. You’ll load/unload orders, help customers in-store and by phone, and need a valid driver’s license and ability to lift up to 70 lbs occasionally.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2447

Location: 2322 Ferguson Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45238

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $14 – $27 per hour + possible premiums and incentives

Front-end role running registers, greeting customers, and answering questions. Multiple shift options (opening, morning, mid, closing) plus access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, and paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Kenwood Towne Centre, Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.10 – $21.95 per hour + commission

Lead a beauty counter, do makeup and skincare consultations, and drive sales in a commission-based environment. Great if you love beauty trends, can work evenings and weekends, and want benefits plus merchandise discount.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time (Day shift)

Salary: Not listed

Daytime role helping customers with plumbing and home improvement needs, stocking, and cutting materials. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and 10% associate discount.

Employer: Dakota Watch Company

Location: Kenwood Towne Center, Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16 – $19 per hour + spiffs/commission

Train to run a small, family-owned retail watch shop. In-person role with advancement opportunities, employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Staples

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time (varies by store)

Salary: Compensation based on experience (not specified)

Help customers with travel services like TSA PreCheck, passport photos, and luggage sales. Offers weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, discounts, and a $250 award after completing the vetting process.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Mount Washington, OH (Cincinnati area)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $19 per hour

Classic drugstore role: cashier, stocking, photo services, and online order pickup. Flexible hours with employee discount, PTO (with 30-hr week), 401(k), and health benefits for eligible team members.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.