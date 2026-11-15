Cincinnati’s logistics scene is busy right now, from big-name manufacturers to local warehouses. If you like keeping materials moving and teams supplied, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $138,240 – $261,720

Senior leadership role over plant material planning & logistics. You’ll oversee MP&L floor operations, production control, inventory planning, and logistics, and sit on the plant’s senior leadership committee. Comes with extensive medical, family, tuition, PTO, and vehicle discount benefits.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Cincinnati, OH (consulting with travel)

(consulting with travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600 – $338,300

Application timeline: Recruiting ends 2/25/2027

Lead large warehouse management system (WMS) projects for major clients, using tools like Manhattan or BlueYonder. This is a high-impact consulting role where you guide supply chain strategy, manage implementations, and help win new projects.

Employer: Levy Restaurants (Compass Group)

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role receiving, storing, and distributing food and supply items, likely in a sports or entertainment venue. Offers Instapay (early wage access), savings tools, and access to broader Compass Group discounts and wellness programs.

Employer: Feldkamp Mechanical (Kelso Industries)

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of warehouse work and driving, supporting HVAC/construction projects. You’ll manage inventory, pull and stage materials, and deliver to job sites using everything from small trailers to 40' goosenecks, with growth potential inside a large mechanical services group.

Employer: OmniCable

Location: Blue Ash / North Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Shift: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pay: $19.90 – $25.54/hour

Day-shift warehouse role operating forklifts and wire-processing equipment, handling inbound and outbound orders, and keeping the facility organized and safe. Comes with overtime opportunities and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training if you bring a good attitude and solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.