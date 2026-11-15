Cincinnati’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and feeding people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Aventura Health Group

Aventura Health Group Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Excellent pay (exact rate not listed)

Prepare breakfast, lunch, and dinner for residents while following dietary needs in a healthcare setting. Good fit if you have some institutional cooking experience and want steady hours serving seniors.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in a busy deli, keeping products fresh, stocked, and well-presented while helping guests on the sales floor. Comes with strong perks like up to 40% team member discount, 401(k) with match, and full health benefits.

Employer: LOTUS THAI & SUSHI

Location: Cincinnati, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 – $14.00 per hour

Keep the kitchen and dining room clean, wash dishes, and help bus tables in a lively Thai and sushi restaurant. No experience required—good entry point if you want to break into restaurant work and learn on the job.

Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels

Location: 3317 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220

Type: Not stated (hourly, regular schedule)

Not stated (hourly, regular schedule) Pay: $11.00 – $17.60 per hour + tips (where allowed)

Front-of-house role greeting guests, making bagels and drinks, and keeping the bakery clean. Stores close at 2–3 PM, so you get no evenings or nights, plus flexible scheduling and access to an Employee Assistance Program.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good food jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.