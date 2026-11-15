Cincinnati has steady demand right now for people who keep buildings, schools, and cars in top shape. Here are a few solid options with clear pay and schedules.

Employer: Omnia360 Facility Solutions

Omnia360 Facility Solutions Location: Reading, OH (Cincinnati area)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 3:30 pm – 12:00 am

Full-time, Pay: $14–$15/hour + benefits and PTO

Why it’s worth a look: Steady weekday second shift in a school environment with weekly pay, SERS retirement with up to 14% company match, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, 9 paid holidays, and vacation that starts accruing on day one. You’ll handle cleaning, light maintenance, and some exterior work like snow removal.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 10240 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45251

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Competitive compensation + bonus potential (exact rate not listed)

(exact rate not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Senior maintenance role using plumbing, electrical, carpentry, or equipment skills to keep Walmart facilities running. Comes with multiple health plans, Walmart discount, paid time off, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, free college (Live Better U), and a work vehicle and tools provided. Best fit if you have several years of trade experience and a clean driving record.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: 825 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Full-time, Pay: $15/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on job cleaning and inspecting rental vehicles with set daytime schedules, paid time off, employee discounts, 401(k) with matching profit sharing, and full health, dental, vision, and life insurance. Good fit if you like staying active, working around cars, and keeping things spotless.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles at nearby sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.