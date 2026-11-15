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Cincinnati
🔧 Cincinnati building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
4 days ago
Cincinnati has steady demand right now for people who keep buildings, schools, and cars in top shape. Here are a few solid options with clear pay and schedules.
Porter – 2nd Shift (School Setting)
- Employer: Omnia360 Facility Solutions
- Location: Reading, OH (Cincinnati area)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 3:30 pm – 12:00 am
- Pay: $14–$15/hour + benefits and PTO
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady weekday second shift in a school environment with weekly pay, SERS retirement with up to 14% company match, 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, 9 paid holidays, and vacation that starts accruing on day one. You’ll handle cleaning, light maintenance, and some exterior work like snow removal.
(USA) Senior Technician, Facility Services General Maintenance
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 10240 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45251
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive compensation + bonus potential (exact rate not listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Senior maintenance role using plumbing, electrical, carpentry, or equipment skills to keep Walmart facilities running. Comes with multiple health plans, Walmart discount, paid time off, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, free college (Live Better U), and a work vehicle and tools provided. Best fit if you have several years of trade experience and a clean driving record.
Automotive Detailer – Car Washer (Ohio Pike)
- Employer: Enterprise Mobility
- Location: 825 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45245
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week
- Pay: $15/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on job cleaning and inspecting rental vehicles with set daytime schedules, paid time off, employee discounts, 401(k) with matching profit sharing, and full health, dental, vision, and life insurance. Good fit if you like staying active, working around cars, and keeping things spotless.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles at nearby sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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