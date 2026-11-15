Cincinnati has some solid driving jobs right now, from local box truck routes to heavy-haul runs across North America. If you like being on the road, there are options here for different schedules and experience levels.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Cincinnati, OH (runs across North America)

(runs across North America) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Haul over-dimensional, heavy-haul, and high-value freight on a specialized flatbed. Good fit if you have a CDL with heavy-haul/flatbed experience, know permits and load securement, and want big-load, higher-responsibility work.

Employer: Victory Driveaway

Victory Driveaway Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Independent contractor

Estimated Earnings: $45,000–$85,000+ annually (depends on loads, routes, and how you run your business)

Drive trucks, buses, and other vehicles from point A to point B with no forced dispatch and next-day pay. You choose local, regional, or OTR routes and what loads you take; CDL A or B with experience required, but no truck ownership needed.

Employer: Access | Information Management

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hr

Drive company box trucks on set routes, picking up and delivering secure records for clients. Comes with full benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and paid uniforms, plus steady, active work loading/unloading boxes and scanning items.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $26/hr (range $19.26–$30.76/hr )

(range ) Schedule: Monday–Friday, ~7:00 AM–4:00 PM, home daily, no nights or weekends

Local CDL A role delivering materials to customers with daytime hours and no overnight runs. Includes benefits, 401(k) with match, bonuses, PTO, and some warehouse work when needed.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.