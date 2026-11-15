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Cincinnati
👔 Cincinnati Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Cincinnati’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in finance, tech, and specialty retail. If you’ve got management or director-level experience, there are some strong options to move up.
Fraud Special Project Consultant – Fraud & Operations
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (hybrid, 3+ days/week on-site)
- Salary: $105,400 – $124,000
- Type: Full-time
Support fraud and operations projects, executive reporting, and risk/change initiatives. Great fit if you have 8–10 years of project management, strong PowerPoint/Excel skills, and want big-bank benefits and leadership exposure.
Treasury Client Onboarding Project Manager
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (hybrid, 3+ days/week on-site)
- Salary: $81,515 – $95,900
- Type: Full-time
Lead end-to-end onboarding projects for Treasury Management clients, coordinating internal teams and client meetings. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of project management, know treasury or financial services, and enjoy client-facing work.
Project Manager, CQV (Life Sciences)
- Employer: BW Design Group
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Run commissioning, qualification, and validation projects for life sciences clients from concept through startup. Best for someone with a STEM degree and 5+ years CQV/project management who’s comfortable traveling for client work.
EPC Project Manager – Hybrid
- Employer: Jobot (engineering consultancy client)
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (hybrid)
- Salary: $160,000 – $200,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Lead engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCm) projects across industrial markets. Great if you have an engineering background, proven project leadership, and experience in F&B, pulp & paper, or consumer products.
Dispensary General Manager
- Employer: Dutchess Cannabis
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Own store P&L, staffing, compliance, and customer experience for a cannabis dispensary. Good match if you have 4+ years high-volume retail management, strong inventory control skills, and can work evenings/weekends/holidays.
PLM Program Director
- Employer: Capgemini Engineering
- Location: Remote from Cincinnati, OH (about 20% travel)
- Salary: $103,879 – $242,400 per year
- Type: Full-time
Lead large, multi-year PLM and digital continuity programs for major North American clients. A fit for senior leaders with 20+ years in complex engineering/IT programs and deep experience with PLM platforms like Teamcenter, Windchill, or 3DEXPERIENCE.
Oracle Cloud EPM Implementation – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Lead Oracle Cloud EPM implementations for budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and reporting. Best for someone with 7+ years Oracle finance consulting, hands-on EPM tools (FCCS, ePBCS, ARCS, etc.), and comfort running big client workstreams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level or location for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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