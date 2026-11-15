Cincinnati’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in finance, tech, and specialty retail. If you’ve got management or director-level experience, there are some strong options to move up.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Cincinnati, OH (hybrid, 3+ days/week on-site )

(hybrid, ) Salary: $105,400 – $124,000

Type: Full-time

Support fraud and operations projects, executive reporting, and risk/change initiatives. Great fit if you have 8–10 years of project management, strong PowerPoint/Excel skills, and want big-bank benefits and leadership exposure.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Cincinnati, OH (hybrid, 3+ days/week on-site )

(hybrid, ) Salary: $81,515 – $95,900

Type: Full-time

Lead end-to-end onboarding projects for Treasury Management clients, coordinating internal teams and client meetings. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of project management, know treasury or financial services, and enjoy client-facing work.

Employer: BW Design Group

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run commissioning, qualification, and validation projects for life sciences clients from concept through startup. Best for someone with a STEM degree and 5+ years CQV/project management who’s comfortable traveling for client work.

Employer: Jobot (engineering consultancy client)

(engineering consultancy client) Location: Cincinnati, OH (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $160,000 – $200,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCm) projects across industrial markets. Great if you have an engineering background, proven project leadership, and experience in F&B, pulp & paper, or consumer products.

Employer: Dutchess Cannabis

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own store P&L, staffing, compliance, and customer experience for a cannabis dispensary. Good match if you have 4+ years high-volume retail management, strong inventory control skills, and can work evenings/weekends/holidays.

Employer: Capgemini Engineering

Location: Remote from Cincinnati, OH (about 20% travel )

(about ) Salary: $103,879 – $242,400 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead large, multi-year PLM and digital continuity programs for major North American clients. A fit for senior leaders with 20+ years in complex engineering/IT programs and deep experience with PLM platforms like Teamcenter, Windchill, or 3DEXPERIENCE.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead Oracle Cloud EPM implementations for budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and reporting. Best for someone with 7+ years Oracle finance consulting, hands-on EPM tools (FCCS, ePBCS, ARCS, etc.), and comfort running big client workstreams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level or location for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.