Cincinnati has a few solid education openings right now, from K–12 support to college-level teaching. Good mix of full-time and part-time, with some long-term sub options.

Employer: Cincinnati State Technical and Community College

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Part-time, Adjunct

Pay: $700 per lecture hour

Focus: Teaching IT systems documentation, network diagrams in Microsoft Visio, asset management tools, incident response, and disaster recovery. Great fit if you have an IT degree, Visio/Cisco experience, and want to teach college students on a flexible schedule.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Focus: Coordinate clinical placements for graduate nursing students and serve as the main contact for students, preceptors, and clinical sites. Good for someone organized, detail-focused, and comfortable managing contracts, compliance, and data.

Employer: Not listed (K–12 school district)

Not listed (K–12 school district) Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, Long-term sub

Dates: ASAP through 12/18/26 (tentative)

Pay: $155/day (days 1–20), $185/day (day 21+)

Licenses Accepted: Intervention Specialist license, Education degree with unlimited sub license, or General Sub license with Special Ed experience. Long, steady assignment working with students with special needs.

Employer: Not listed (high school)

Not listed (high school) Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Part-time, Long-term sub

Schedule: Wed–Fri, Jan 27–Apr 14, 2027

Focus: 11th–12th grade counseling: academic planning, graduation checks, college/career guidance, and social-emotional support. Requires a valid Ohio Professional Pupil Services license in School Counseling and a master’s in School Counseling.

If any of these fit your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.