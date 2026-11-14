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Cincinnati
Mayor urges Cincinnati to plan for climate migration
13 days ago
In his State of the City address, Mayor Aftab Pureval said Cincinnati should start planning now to welcome people who may move here from coastal areas due to rising insurance and disaster costs. He said cities that prepare for this population shift "will thrive." More information: https://t.co/zbSDHr8Hba
This content is adapted from materials provided by Cincinnati Business Courier
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