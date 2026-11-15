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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Cincinnati Neighborhoods
Cincinnati neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from home decor to baby gear and furniture. Take a look below and see if something fits your home or family.
Artificial Ficus Tree in Decorative Pot
Item: Tall artificial ficus tree in a decorative pot
Condition: From a smoke-free home, at the curb, first come, first serve
Location: Sharonville II, Cincinnati, OH
Category: Home decor and accessories
Details: Tall faux ficus, already in a stylish pot, good for indoor corners or a covered porch.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Antique Wooden Ironing Board
Item: Antique wooden ironing board
Location: Dillonvale, Cincinnati, OH
Category: Home decor and accessories
Details: Classic wooden ironing board, great as a vintage decor piece, plant stand, or for display.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Red Plastic Trash Can with Lid
Item: Large red plastic trash can with secure lid
Location: College Hill, Cincinnati, OH
Category: Home decor and accessories
Details: Good size can, suited for outdoor or garage use where you need a sturdy bin with a lid.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Play Pin
Item: Play pen with thin pad (no balls or hooks)
Condition: Used a couple of months for a 1-year-old; used outside a few times so may be a bit dirty on the bottom. Can be kept together or broken down into smaller pieces for storage or transport.
Location: Anderson Glen Dr cul-de-sac off Forest, South Cherry Grove, Cincinnati, OH
Category: Baby & kids
Details: Handy for keeping a little one contained at family gatherings or in the yard.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Mesh Bed Guard
Item: White mesh bed guard
Size: 54" long
Features: Adjustable straps and secure locking mechanism
Location: Oakley, Cincinnati, OH
Category: Baby & kids
Details: Helpful for a child transitioning from a crib to a bed. Poster will set it out front for pickup once you message them.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Brown Corduroy Sofa
Item: Brown corduroy sofa
Condition: Comfortable, with a bleach stain on one cushion
Location: Sherwood Forest - Anderson, Cincinnati, OH
Category: Furniture
Details: Cozy seating option if you don’t mind a stained cushion or plan to use a cover.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and contact the poster or head over for curb pickups as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.