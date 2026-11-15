Cincinnati neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from home decor to baby gear and furniture. Take a look below and see if something fits your home or family.

Item: Tall artificial ficus tree in a decorative pot

Condition: From a smoke-free home, at the curb, first come, first serve

Location: Sharonville II, Cincinnati, OH

Category: Home decor and accessories

Details: Tall faux ficus, already in a stylish pot, good for indoor corners or a covered porch.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Antique wooden ironing board

Location: Dillonvale, Cincinnati, OH

Category: Home decor and accessories

Details: Classic wooden ironing board, great as a vintage decor piece, plant stand, or for display.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large red plastic trash can with secure lid

Location: College Hill, Cincinnati, OH

Category: Home decor and accessories

Details: Good size can, suited for outdoor or garage use where you need a sturdy bin with a lid.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Play pen with thin pad (no balls or hooks)

Condition: Used a couple of months for a 1-year-old; used outside a few times so may be a bit dirty on the bottom. Can be kept together or broken down into smaller pieces for storage or transport.

Location: Anderson Glen Dr cul-de-sac off Forest, South Cherry Grove, Cincinnati, OH

Category: Baby & kids

Details: Handy for keeping a little one contained at family gatherings or in the yard.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White mesh bed guard

Size: 54" long

Features: Adjustable straps and secure locking mechanism

Location: Oakley, Cincinnati, OH

Category: Baby & kids

Details: Helpful for a child transitioning from a crib to a bed. Poster will set it out front for pickup once you message them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown corduroy sofa

Condition: Comfortable, with a bleach stain on one cushion

Location: Sherwood Forest - Anderson, Cincinnati, OH

Category: Furniture

Details: Cozy seating option if you don’t mind a stained cushion or plan to use a cover.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and contact the poster or head over for curb pickups as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.