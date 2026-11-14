Cincinnati has so many wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Here are some local pups (and a few transport and private-adoption dogs) who could be your new best friend.

SPCA Cincinnati – Sharonville

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: SPCA Cincinnati – Sharonville

Phone: (513) 489-7387

Lucy is a medium-sized brown beauty waiting at SPCA’s Sharonville location. To learn more about her personality, needs, and adoption details, contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: SPCA Cincinnati – Sharonville

Phone: (513) 489-7387

Enzo is a handsome black-and-white boy looking for a home of his own. Reach out to SPCA Sharonville to find out if he’s a good match for your family.

👉 Meet Enzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: SPCA Cincinnati – Sharonville

Phone: (513) 489-7387

Loki is a little guy with a big personality!

Has done well around kids, cats, and other dogs

Enjoys rough-and-tumble play with bigger dogs

with bigger dogs Will need help with potty training in his new home due to his past living situation

If you’re patient and ready to guide a fun young dog, Loki could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

(Note: There is another Loki listing from the same shelter; this section refers to the Loki described above.)

Cincinnati Animal CARE (Northside)

All of these dogs share the same basic info from the shelter:

All adoptable pets are spayed/neutered (or scheduled), vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to go home today. No pre-application or appointment needed. Just bring a valid ID and walk in. Adoption fees are among the lowest in Cincinnati.

To meet the animals, visit the Northside shelters any day from 1–6 pm.

If listed as foster, email foster@cincycare.org to schedule a meet and greet.

Adopting an adult dog with resident dogs or kids at home? Bring them along to ensure it’s a perfect match.

Shelter contact: Cincinnati Animal CARE – (513) 541-7387

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE

Phone: (513) 541-7387

Carnell is a medium-sized black beauty ready to head home the same day you meet her.

👉 Meet Carnell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE

Phone: (513) 541-7387

Nino sports a striking gray/blue coat and is all set with vaccines, microchip, and spay/neuter.

👉 Meet Nino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE

Phone: (513) 541-7387

Kevlar is another ready-to-go adult pup at Cincinnati Animal CARE, just waiting for his person.

👉 Meet Kevlar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Cincinnati Animal CARE

Phone: (513) 541-7387

Bonnie is a lovely white medium-mix girl, already vetted and eager to go home.

👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Private Owner Adoptions (Cincinnati)

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mutt

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mutt Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $20

Listed by: Private owner – Cincinnati

From her owner:

High-energy girl who needs a big yard to run

to run Loves people and kids , very affectionate

, very affectionate Could use basic command training

Does better crated when left alone

Looking for someone who can give her more one-on-one time

👉 Meet Mocha and contact her owner on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $0

Listed by: Private owner – Cincinnati

Dior’s person is still working hard to find the right home for her. Please check her listing for details about her situation and needs.

👉 Meet Dior and contact her owner on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption Fee: $0

Listed by: Private owner – Cincinnati

Luna is another pit bull girl in need of a new home. Visit her listing to learn more about her personality and any special needs.

👉 Meet Luna and contact her owner on adoptapet

Rescue Transport Dogs (Adoptable to Cincinnati)

These pups are with a Texas-based rescue and will be transported to Ohio after adoption.

Rescue contact: Hay Dude Critter Rescue – OH transport

Application: haydudequine.org (as listed in their description)

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / American Staffordshire Terrier

Black Mouth Cur / American Staffordshire Terrier Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Hay Dude Critter Rescue – OH transport

From the rescue:

Around 45 pounds

Described as easygoing and lovable

Gets along well with others and has a great personality

👉 Meet Kevin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier / Labrador Retriever

American Staffordshire Terrier / Labrador Retriever Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Hay Dude Critter Rescue – OH transport

From the rescue:

About 45 pounds

Very sweet and laid-back

Loves children, making him a good family candidate

👉 Meet Freddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Cincinnati area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Visit the shelters during open hours, reach out to the private owners, or submit an application to the rescue to get the process started.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.