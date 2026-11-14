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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Cincinnati Right Now
Here are some free items your neighbors around Cincinnati are giving away. If you see something you like, reach out fast—these go quickly!
Vintage Dictionary Set – 2 Volumes
Item: Vintage dictionary set (2 books)
Details: Old dictionaries with detailed entries and illustrations. Great for decor, reference, or crafting.
Location: Pleasant Ridge, Cincinnati, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
Vitron-C Iron Plus Vitamin C Supplement – 60 Tablets
Item: Vitron-C high potency iron supplement with Vitamin C
Details: Bottle with 60 coated tablets. Dietary supplement. (Check expiration date and talk to a doctor or pharmacist before using.)
Location: Forest Park F, Cincinnati, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
Men's 44L Brown Wool Sport Coat
Item: Men’s brown wool blend sport coat, size 44L
Details: Brown windowpane plaid, single-breasted, from a non-smoking home. Described as in excellent condition and clean.
Location: Norwood, Cincinnati, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
Handmade Tapestry Tote Bag
Item: Handmade tapestry tote bag
Details: Heavy tote, about 13" L x 11" H x 5" D with 2 inner pockets. Described as clean and made by the owner. Nice for books, errands, or crafts.
Location: Norwood, Cincinnati, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
Like-New Paisley Couch – Curb Pickup
Item: Paisley couch
Details: Described as beautiful and like new. The owner has put it on the curb and says you’re welcome to take it.
Pickup Spot: In front of 1409 Meadowbright Lane, Mt. Washington, Cincinnati, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Gray Sectional Sofa
Item: Gray sectional sofa
Details: The right-hand piece has a few broken springs, but the owner is willing to separate if you only want the left side. The owner did have a cat, so keep that in mind if you have allergies.
Location: Reserves of Providence, West Chester, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
Royal Norfolk 1980s Coffee Mug
Item: Royal Norfolk 1980s coffee mug
Details: Discontinued square-style mug. No chips and described as in perfect condition. Nice for collectors or everyday use.
Location: Norwood, Cincinnati, OH
Source: nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can—free deals in Cincinnati tend to disappear fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.