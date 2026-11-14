Here are some free items your neighbors around Cincinnati are giving away. If you see something you like, reach out fast—these go quickly!

Item: Vintage dictionary set (2 books)

Details: Old dictionaries with detailed entries and illustrations. Great for decor, reference, or crafting.

Location: Pleasant Ridge, Cincinnati, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Vitron-C high potency iron supplement with Vitamin C

Details: Bottle with 60 coated tablets. Dietary supplement. (Check expiration date and talk to a doctor or pharmacist before using.)

Location: Forest Park F, Cincinnati, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Men’s brown wool blend sport coat, size 44L

Details: Brown windowpane plaid, single-breasted, from a non-smoking home. Described as in excellent condition and clean.

Location: Norwood, Cincinnati, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Handmade tapestry tote bag

Details: Heavy tote, about 13" L x 11" H x 5" D with 2 inner pockets. Described as clean and made by the owner. Nice for books, errands, or crafts.

Location: Norwood, Cincinnati, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Paisley couch

Details: Described as beautiful and like new. The owner has put it on the curb and says you’re welcome to take it.

Pickup Spot: In front of 1409 Meadowbright Lane, Mt. Washington, Cincinnati, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Gray sectional sofa

Details: The right-hand piece has a few broken springs, but the owner is willing to separate if you only want the left side. The owner did have a cat, so keep that in mind if you have allergies.

Location: Reserves of Providence, West Chester, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Royal Norfolk 1980s coffee mug

Details: Discontinued square-style mug. No chips and described as in perfect condition. Nice for collectors or everyday use.

Location: Norwood, Cincinnati, OH

Source: nextdoor.com

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If something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can—free deals in Cincinnati tend to disappear fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.