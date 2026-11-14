Cincinnati has a steady flow of transportation jobs right now, from hospitals to home care to sandwich shops. If you like staying on the move and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: UC Health

UC Health Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Move patients and medical items around the hospital using wheelchairs, stretchers, and beds. Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED and 3–6 months of customer service and want to grow a career in healthcare.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver and set up home medical equipment for patients, and teach them how to use it. Role comes with a comprehensive benefits package, training and growth opportunities, and quarterly safety bonuses for safe driving.

Employer: J THREE INC (Jimmy John’s)

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time or part-time (flexible scheduling)

Full-time or part-time (flexible scheduling) Pay: From $13.50/hour + tips, plus Driver Maintenance Reimbursement

Deliver sandwiches, help in the shop, and earn hourly pay plus tips in a fast-paced, fun setting. Offers flexible shifts, 401(k) with company match for full-time, and health, dental, and vision insurance options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.