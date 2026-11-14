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Cincinnati
🚚 Cincinnati Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Cincinnati’s logistics scene is busy right now, from entry-level warehouse work to six-figure sourcing roles. Here are several solid picks if you like keeping products moving and organized.
Order Picker I (1st Shift)
- Employer: The Hillman Group
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $15.25/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:30 AM–2:00 PM (overtime Mon–Sat, 4:30 AM–2:00 PM)
- Picks and packs customer orders in a high-volume warehouse using a hand scanner. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, staying on your feet, and hitting clear productivity goals.
Sourcing Manager, Global Transportation – Air & Ocean Freight
- Employer: Sun Chemical
- Location: Greater Cincinnati (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay (Greater Cincinnati): $100,000–$120,000/year
- Leads global sourcing for ocean and air freight, managing carriers, contracts, and cost-saving strategies across worldwide operations. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in logistics procurement who wants a strategic, data-driven role with global impact.
Shipping/Receiving Associate
- Employer: Flexstaff
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time (likely; check posting)
- Pay: Not listed
- Handles loading/unloading, forklift operation, and inventory checks in a warehouse setting. Great if you already drive a forklift and want hands-on work keeping materials flowing in and out.
Shipping and Receiving Clerk
- Employer: Logistics Done Right, Inc.
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour, 35–45 hours/week
- Mix of order picking, scanning packages, updating inventory on a computer, and general warehouse help on a small, tight-knit team. They’re actively hiring and encourage applicants with a criminal record to apply.
Prepared Foods Order Writer (Buyer / Inventory Replenishment) – Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.50–$30.20/hour, based on experience
- Orders and replenishes prepared foods, manages inventory and shrink, and helps with merchandising and customer service. Nice mix of back-of-house buying work and front-of-house food and customer interaction.
Source-to-pay Technology Consultant (Coupa, ZIP, GEP) – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $99,000–$232,000/year (range depends on skills, experience, and location)
- Leads tech-enabled sourcing and procurement projects using tools like Coupa, ZIP, and GEP. Best for someone with 5+ years experience and a background in supply chain or operations who wants to manage teams and large client engagements.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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