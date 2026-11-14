Cincinnati’s logistics scene is busy right now, from entry-level warehouse work to six-figure sourcing roles. Here are several solid picks if you like keeping products moving and organized.

Employer: The Hillman Group

The Hillman Group Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $15.25/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:30 AM–2:00 PM (overtime Mon–Sat, 4:30 AM–2:00 PM)

(overtime Mon–Sat, 4:30 AM–2:00 PM) Picks and packs customer orders in a high-volume warehouse using a hand scanner. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, staying on your feet, and hitting clear productivity goals.

Employer: Sun Chemical

Location: Greater Cincinnati (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Pay (Greater Cincinnati): $100,000–$120,000/year

Leads global sourcing for ocean and air freight, managing carriers, contracts, and cost-saving strategies across worldwide operations. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in logistics procurement who wants a strategic, data-driven role with global impact.

Employer: Flexstaff

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time (likely; check posting)

Full-time (likely; check posting) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Handles loading/unloading, forklift operation, and inventory checks in a warehouse setting. Great if you already drive a forklift and want hands-on work keeping materials flowing in and out.

Employer: Logistics Done Right, Inc.

Location: Cincinnati, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour , 35–45 hours/week

, Mix of order picking, scanning packages, updating inventory on a computer, and general warehouse help on a small, tight-knit team. They’re actively hiring and encourage applicants with a criminal record to apply.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$30.20/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Orders and replenishes prepared foods, manages inventory and shrink, and helps with merchandising and customer service. Nice mix of back-of-house buying work and front-of-house food and customer interaction.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $99,000–$232,000/year (range depends on skills, experience, and location)

(range depends on skills, experience, and location) Leads tech-enabled sourcing and procurement projects using tools like Coupa, ZIP, and GEP. Best for someone with 5+ years experience and a background in supply chain or operations who wants to manage teams and large client engagements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.