Cincinnati’s science scene is busy right now, with labs and R&D teams growing across fluids, consumer products, and food. If you like hands-on work and data, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab role working with fluids, chemicals, materials, images, and product performance, including feminine care products. You’ll run experiments, improve measurement methods, analyze data, and partner with research, engineering, manufacturing, and commercial teams.

Employer: Performance Fluid Experts Group (KOST USA division)

Location: Cincinnati, OH (on-site, Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Lead a busy analytical lab that supports quality, R&D, and condition monitoring for advanced fluid technology. You’ll manage people, instruments (ICP, HPLC, GC, FTIR, etc.), ISO 9001 systems, and QBench LIMS, with perks like career growth focus, 401k match, health benefits, paid vacation, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Novus Foods

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time, on-site)

Not listed (appears to be full-time, on-site) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role supporting food R&D with sample prep, basic testing, lab organization, and product showings. Good fit if you have 1+ year in food manufacturing or lab work, like hands-on tasks, and want to grow in food science.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application sharpens your next one.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.