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📣 Cincinnati Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles
Cincinnati’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of options from entry-level to six-figure leadership roles. If you’re ready to sell, strategize, or grow a brand, there’s something here for you.
Event Marketing Associate (Entry-Level)
- Employer: Level Up USA
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on, face-to-face event marketing role with paid training. Great fit if you’re new to marketing and want to learn customer engagement, sales support, and campaign execution in person.
Account Supervisor – PR & Influencer
- Employer: Citizen Relations
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (also open to NYC & LA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$90,000
Lead consumer and brand communications for big-name clients, with a focus on earned media and influencer campaigns. Ideal if you have 5–7 years in communications and want to own client relationships and creative tactics.
Campaign Coordinator
- Employer: NaviStone
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (hybrid, 2 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Project-manage direct and digital marketing campaigns from launch through reporting. Good for someone with 2+ years in marketing program or project management who loves details, data, and cross-team coordination.
Ecommerce Retail Media Trader (Amazon)
- Employer: CTC
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Specialist role running Amazon Retail Media (Sponsored Search + DSP) for beauty brands. Best for someone with 2+ years of Amazon retail media experience who enjoys daily optimization and ROI-focused campaign work.
Director, Strategy – Global PR Agency
- Employer: Citizen Relations
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000–$130,000
Senior strategy role shaping earned-first, insight-driven campaigns for major brands (including P&G). Great if you have 7+ years in brand/comms strategy and love turning data and culture trends into big ideas.
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Consulting Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + bonus (range varies by experience/location)
Lead Salesforce Marketing Cloud projects that connect marketing strategy with tech. Perfect for someone with 5+ years experience who can manage teams, design solutions, and advise clients on digital engagement.
Relationship Manager III – CRE (Banking)
- Employer: CBTS (Banking client)
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $119,000–$170,000
Senior commercial real estate relationship/sales role selling banking products. Good fit if you have 5+ years in relationship/account management, strong credit/underwriting skills, and a consultative sales style.
VTE Account Manager – Peripheral Vascular
- Employer: Stryker
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, commission-only sales
- Salary: Commission-based (plus robust benefits)
Sell and support vascular medical devices with heavy clinical education and OR time. Best for someone with 4+ years medical device sales and strong presentation skills who wants high upside commission.
Regional Specification Sales Specialist
- Employer: Visual Comfort & Co.
- Location: Cincinnati-based, ~80% travel in region
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000–$145,000 (comp plan)
Drive specification sales of premium lighting to designers, architects, and engineers. Great for someone with 5+ years in commercial/hospitality sales and comfort living on the road while building deep specifier relationships.
Marketing Services Representative – Corporate Marketing & Branding
- Employer: Great American Insurance Group
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (on-site 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as an internal marketing advisor to business units, leading integrated campaigns across digital, video, social, email, and print. Good for marketers with 3+ years experience who like stakeholder management and project leadership.
Donor Engagement & Events Coordinator
- Employer: CityLink Center
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $42,500
Mission-driven role blending events, donor relations, and admin for a faith-based nonprofit. Ideal if you love hospitality, details, and building relationships that support community impact.
Entry-Level Account Executive
- Employer: Divisions Maintenance Group
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (base + uncapped commission after training)
Inside sales role selling facility maintenance services, with a focus on heavy outbound prospecting and building your own book of business. Designed for 0–2 years experience and offers strong growth and operations exposure.
Inside Sales Representative
- Employer: Talently (hiring for client)
- Location: On-site – Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 base + uncapped commission (OTE $115K+)
High-activity inside sales role handling inbound and outbound leads, qualifying prospects, and setting appointments. Great if you’re comfortable on the phone, organized, and want a clear path to six-figure earnings.
Used Vehicle Salesperson
- Employer: Joseph Chevrolet
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a used car sales team under new management. Good fit if you like face-to-face selling, fast-paced dealership environments, and commission-driven income.
Shopper Marketing Manager – Amazon & Walmart Connect
- Employer: Creative Circle (for beauty brand client)
- Location: Cincinnati or NYC (2 days/week onsite)
- Type: Contract, 5–6 month parental leave coverage
- Salary: Not listed
Lead retail media strategy for consumer brands using Amazon Advertising and Walmart Connect. Best for someone with 5+ years in shopper marketing/retail media and strong experience optimizing campaigns and budgets.
Paid Marketing Strategist (eCommerce)
- Employer: FYUL / Snow Commerce
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (Over-the-Rhine)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run paid media across Google, Amazon, Meta, TikTok and more for major entertainment and consumer brands. Great for someone with 1+ year hands-on paid media experience who loves data, ROAS, and client-facing reporting.
Sales Consultant, Sports – Orthopaedics
- Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech (DePuy Synthes / Mitek)
- Location: Cincinnati / Dayton / Northern Kentucky territory
- Type: Full-time, commission-based MedTech sales
- Salary: Base $46,000–$74,750 + incentives & long-term incentive eligibility
Field sales role selling sports medicine/orthopaedic solutions, with heavy OR case coverage and surgeon relationships. Ideal if you have strong sales or clinical background and want to be in the operating room environment.
Business Development Representative (Solar)
- Employer: Midwest American Power
- Location: Hybrid – Cincinnati, OH 45203 (multi-market Midwest)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $83,000–$172,000/year (commission-based)
High-intensity solar sales role with no-cap commissions and leadership paths. Open to entry-level; best for competitive, coachable closers who want big upside and are comfortable working 40–50 hours/week.
Retail Activation Specialist (Field Marketing)
- Employer: Wook Water
- Location: Cincinnati, OH region (field-based)
- Type: Contract (approx. 3 months, ~40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $25–$32/hour + potential weekly bonuses
Field marketing role running in-store sampling activations at C-stores and retailers. Great if you have prior brand ambassador/field marketing experience and like being on the road, talking with shoppers, and growing a new beverage brand.
Part-Time Marketing & Events Coordinator
- Employer: Grandin Properties
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (OTR, in person)
- Type: Part-time (10–20 hrs/week, potential full-time later)
- Pay: $16–$20/hour
Blend of social media, property marketing, and event coordination for a local real estate portfolio and The Penthaus event venue. Great for students or recent grads wanting hands-on experience and a possible path to full-time.
Skim the list, pick 2–3 that match your experience and income goals, and apply this week while they’re fresh. Even one solid application a day can change your job search fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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