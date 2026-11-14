Cincinnati’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of options from entry-level to six-figure leadership roles. If you’re ready to sell, strategize, or grow a brand, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Level Up USA

Level Up USA Location: Cincinnati, OH (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on, face-to-face event marketing role with paid training. Great fit if you’re new to marketing and want to learn customer engagement, sales support, and campaign execution in person.

Employer: Citizen Relations

Location: Cincinnati, OH (also open to NYC & LA)

(also open to NYC & LA) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000–$90,000

Lead consumer and brand communications for big-name clients, with a focus on earned media and influencer campaigns. Ideal if you have 5–7 years in communications and want to own client relationships and creative tactics.

Employer: NaviStone

NaviStone Location: Cincinnati, OH (hybrid, 2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Project-manage direct and digital marketing campaigns from launch through reporting. Good for someone with 2+ years in marketing program or project management who loves details, data, and cross-team coordination.

Employer: CTC

CTC Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: Not listed

Specialist role running Amazon Retail Media (Sponsored Search + DSP) for beauty brands. Best for someone with 2+ years of Amazon retail media experience who enjoys daily optimization and ROI-focused campaign work.

Employer: Citizen Relations

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000–$130,000

Senior strategy role shaping earned-first, insight-driven campaigns for major brands (including P&G). Great if you have 7+ years in brand/comms strategy and love turning data and culture trends into big ideas.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + bonus (range varies by experience/location)

Lead Salesforce Marketing Cloud projects that connect marketing strategy with tech. Perfect for someone with 5+ years experience who can manage teams, design solutions, and advise clients on digital engagement.

Employer: CBTS (Banking client)

CBTS (Banking client) Location: Cincinnati, OH (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $119,000–$170,000

Senior commercial real estate relationship/sales role selling banking products. Good fit if you have 5+ years in relationship/account management, strong credit/underwriting skills, and a consultative sales style.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, commission-only sales

Full-time, Salary: Commission-based (plus robust benefits)

Sell and support vascular medical devices with heavy clinical education and OR time. Best for someone with 4+ years medical device sales and strong presentation skills who wants high upside commission.

Employer: Visual Comfort & Co.

Location: Cincinnati-based, ~80% travel in region

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000–$145,000 (comp plan)

Drive specification sales of premium lighting to designers, architects, and engineers. Great for someone with 5+ years in commercial/hospitality sales and comfort living on the road while building deep specifier relationships.

Employer: Great American Insurance Group

Location: Cincinnati, OH (on-site 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Serve as an internal marketing advisor to business units, leading integrated campaigns across digital, video, social, email, and print. Good for marketers with 3+ years experience who like stakeholder management and project leadership.

Employer: CityLink Center

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $42,500

Mission-driven role blending events, donor relations, and admin for a faith-based nonprofit. Ideal if you love hospitality, details, and building relationships that support community impact.

Employer: Divisions Maintenance Group

Divisions Maintenance Group Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (base + uncapped commission after training)

Inside sales role selling facility maintenance services, with a focus on heavy outbound prospecting and building your own book of business. Designed for 0–2 years experience and offers strong growth and operations exposure.

Employer: Talently (hiring for client)

Talently (hiring for client) Location: On-site – Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $50,000 base + uncapped commission (OTE $115K+)

High-activity inside sales role handling inbound and outbound leads, qualifying prospects, and setting appointments. Great if you’re comfortable on the phone, organized, and want a clear path to six-figure earnings.

Employer: Joseph Chevrolet

Joseph Chevrolet Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Join a used car sales team under new management. Good fit if you like face-to-face selling, fast-paced dealership environments, and commission-driven income.

Employer: Creative Circle (for beauty brand client)

Creative Circle (for beauty brand client) Location: Cincinnati or NYC (2 days/week onsite)

Type: Contract, 5–6 month parental leave coverage

Contract, Salary: Not listed

Lead retail media strategy for consumer brands using Amazon Advertising and Walmart Connect. Best for someone with 5+ years in shopper marketing/retail media and strong experience optimizing campaigns and budgets.

Employer: FYUL / Snow Commerce

Location: Cincinnati, OH (Over-the-Rhine)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run paid media across Google, Amazon, Meta, TikTok and more for major entertainment and consumer brands. Great for someone with 1+ year hands-on paid media experience who loves data, ROAS, and client-facing reporting.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson MedTech (DePuy Synthes / Mitek)

Location: Cincinnati / Dayton / Northern Kentucky territory

Type: Full-time, commission-based MedTech sales

Full-time, commission-based MedTech sales Salary: Base $46,000–$74,750 + incentives & long-term incentive eligibility

Field sales role selling sports medicine/orthopaedic solutions, with heavy OR case coverage and surgeon relationships. Ideal if you have strong sales or clinical background and want to be in the operating room environment.

Employer: Midwest American Power

Location: Hybrid – Cincinnati, OH 45203 (multi-market Midwest)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $83,000–$172,000/year (commission-based)

High-intensity solar sales role with no-cap commissions and leadership paths. Open to entry-level; best for competitive, coachable closers who want big upside and are comfortable working 40–50 hours/week.

Employer: Wook Water

Wook Water Location: Cincinnati, OH region (field-based)

Type: Contract (approx. 3 months, ~40 hrs/week)

Contract (approx. 3 months, ~40 hrs/week) Pay: $25–$32/hour + potential weekly bonuses

Field marketing role running in-store sampling activations at C-stores and retailers. Great if you have prior brand ambassador/field marketing experience and like being on the road, talking with shoppers, and growing a new beverage brand.

Employer: Grandin Properties

Location: Cincinnati, OH (OTR, in person)

Type: Part-time (10–20 hrs/week, potential full-time later)

Part-time (10–20 hrs/week, potential full-time later) Pay: $16–$20/hour

Blend of social media, property marketing, and event coordination for a local real estate portfolio and The Penthaus event venue. Great for students or recent grads wanting hands-on experience and a possible path to full-time.

Skim the list, pick 2–3 that match your experience and income goals, and apply this week while they’re fresh. Even one solid application a day can change your job search fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.