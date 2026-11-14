Cincinnati’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from food production to high‑tech hardware. If you like building, fixing, or leading on the shop floor, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $165,700 – $260,000/year (base, USA – Cincinnati area)

This senior role leads regional rack manufacturing for AWS data centers, including supplier onboarding, capacity planning, and new tech like liquid-cooled racks. Ideal if you have deep hardware manufacturing and program management experience and want to own large-scale operations strategy.

Employer: Baxters North America

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st Shift

This role runs a food production line day-to-day—setting up the line, assigning work to 10–20 associates, tracking labor, and keeping everything on schedule. Good fit if you have 1–3 years in manufacturing and want your first step into leading people on the floor.

Employer: Baxters North America

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st Shift

As a Quality Control Tech, you’ll test and document product quality, check HACCP CCPs, and verify packaging, weights, and seals. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable on the plant floor, and interested in food safety and QA.

Employer: Tennant Solutions

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

You’ll unload trucks, pick and stage orders, help with inventory counts, and move materials for production using warehouse equipment and scanners. A good match if you like active work, staying organized, and keeping a warehouse running smoothly.

Employer: Weiss Technik North America, Inc.

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd Shift, Non-exempt

This role builds custom environmental test chambers, doing both electrical and mechanical assembly, wiring control panels, and testing systems. Good for someone with 1–5 years’ experience who can read blueprints/schematics and doesn’t mind lifting and hands‑on work.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, 4x10 schedule (4 days/week, 10 hours/day)

You’ll perform detailed electronic/electro‑mechanical assembly, soldering, wiring, and inspection for defense tech products. Great if you have prior assembly experience, can read blueprints, and like the idea of a 4‑day workweek.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.