Cincinnati’s legal scene is busy right now, especially in personal injury and estates work. If you’re ready for a change, these roles offer solid pay, strong support, and room to grow.

Employer: W3Global (for a national personal injury firm)

W3Global (for a national personal injury firm) Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + commission and bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Handle pre-litigation personal injury cases (car crashes, premises liability, more) for a fast-growing firm with 20+ offices nationwide. Ideal if you’re Ohio-barred, have 3+ years PI pre-litigation and a history of generating $1M+ in annual legal fees, and want hybrid flexibility plus strong benefits.

Employer: W3Global (for a high-performance PI firm)

W3Global (for a high-performance PI firm) Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100k–$150k base + performance bonuses/incentives

Run a high-volume PI litigation docket from filing through trial in a metrics-driven, results-focused practice. Great fit if you’ve got 3+ years PI litigation, can manage 100+ active cases, and consistently generate $1M+ in annual fees; comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid leave, and clear paths to leadership.

Employer: FBT Gibbons LLP

Location: Cincinnati, OH (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Join a national firm supporting its Tax, Benefits & Estates group with estate planning, asset transfers, and tax filings. Good for detail-focused paralegals with 3+ years’ experience, strong Excel/Word skills, and interest in estate and tax work; includes medical, dental, vision, life, disability, and 401k/profit sharing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right next step often starts with one application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.