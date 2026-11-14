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Cincinnati
💻 Cincinnati IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Roles $90K–$400K+
12 days ago
Cincinnati’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of hybrid and onsite roles, many with six-figure ranges and big-name employers. If you’re in data, cloud, AI, SAP, or product, this week is stacked.
PCI Data Risk Analyst (PCI DSS)
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (Hybrid, 3+ days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,400 – $124,000
Lead PCI compliance for consumer and business banking, owning cardholder data environment scope, evidence collection, and remediation. Great fit if you know PCI, risk, and info security and want a stable bank role with strong benefits.
Sr. Software Engineer – Workday Integrations
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (Hybrid, 3+ days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $111,605 – $131,300
Hands-on Workday integrations role (EIB, Studio, APIs, REST/SOAP) with CI/CD and production-grade financial data flows. Ideal if you love building and owning complex integrations in an agile, enterprise environment.
Software Application Engineer (API Developer)
- Employer: Ascendum System Private Limited
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Contract (W2 only)
- Salary: Not listed
Build secure, scalable REST APIs for healthcare platforms using C#/.NET, Java, or Node.js with Azure/AWS. Good for backend engineers who enjoy integrations, interoperability, and healthcare data standards.
Payer Healthcare Data Scientist, Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Lead payer-focused data science projects using claims and member data, building models and ML solutions for risk and utilization. Great if you have 7+ years in healthcare analytics and want a client-facing leadership role.
Payer Analytics Solutions Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Manage payer analytics engagements, teams, and dashboards that turn health plan data into strategy. Strong match for someone with 5+ years in healthcare analytics and project leadership.
SAP – OTC Manager (Consulting, Location Open)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Cincinnati, OH / Anywhere in U.S.
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 (higher in select markets)
Lead SAP S/4HANA Order-to-Cash workstreams from design through go-live, including pricing, ATP, delivery, and billing. Great for SAP OTC consultants ready to step into a manager role with heavy client interaction.
NetSuite Financials Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $134,500 – $265,100
Own NetSuite implementations for finance (R2R, P2P, O2C), leading teams and client relationships. Best for certified NetSuite pros with 6+ years consulting/industry experience and comfort with 50% travel.
Digital Engineering Operations Services – Senior Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Cincinnati, OH / Anywhere in U.S.
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $151,500 – $346,000
Run multi-client digital engineering managed services, driving DevOps, automation, SLAs, and cloud-native operations. Great for seasoned leaders (15+ years) in digital engineering and managed services.
Appian Solution Architect – Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000
Set Appian architecture strategy, integrate with major clouds, and lead multiple BPM programs. Ideal for senior low-code/Appian leaders who enjoy executive-facing work and portfolio ownership.
NetSuite Financials Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300
Implement NetSuite for finance and operations, from requirements through deployment and support. Good step if you have 3+ years in finance processes and want Big 4 consulting experience.
Vice President – Head of Global IT
- Employer: Page Executive (Global Manufacturing Client)
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $250,000 – $300,000 base + bonus
Top global IT role owning strategy, cybersecurity, SAP, AI, data, and digital transformation across a manufacturing group. Best for senior IT executives with global leadership and deep SAP/industry experience.
SAP Data Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000
Lead SAP data and finance tech strategy across HANA, SAC, Fiori, and core ERP transformations. Great for senior SAP leaders who like shaping C‑suite conversations and multi-workstream programs.
Forward Deployed Engineer – Model Engineering, Senior
- Employer: EY
- Location: Cincinnati, OH / Anywhere in U.S.
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $106,900 – $200,600 (range varies by market)
Hands-on AI/ML and generative AI role, embedded with clients to build and deploy production models and agentic systems. Perfect if you’re a Python-heavy engineer with 3–6 years in AI/ML and love client-facing work.
Managed Services – SAP RISE/CALM Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Lead SAP RISE/CALM managed services projects, from needs analysis to implementation and training. Strong fit for SAP managers who enjoy long-term operations and optimization.
Managed Services – SAP BASIS Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Own SAP BASIS-focused managed services, ensuring performance, integrity, and compliance. Great if you’re a technical SAP BASIS lead ready to manage teams and client accounts.
Managed Services – SAP BTP Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (US-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Lead SAP BTP projects, integrating emerging tech and digital tooling into client landscapes. Ideal for SAP cloud/BTP specialists who like architecture plus people leadership.
IT Software Manager (Global Consumer Relations)
- Employer: Procter & Gamble
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (Onsite/Office-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $92,000 – $116,500
Own software products for messaging, chat, and Salesforce integrations, leading delivery teams and roadmaps. Great for early-career managers with engineering or product backgrounds.
Senior Data Product & Governance Manager
- Employer: U.S. Bank / Elavon
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (Hybrid, 3+ days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $126,820 – $149,200
Lead data product strategy, P&L, and governance for payments, tying metrics and roadmaps to business outcomes. Best for senior product leaders with strong data and stakeholder skills.
Forward Deployed Engineer – Model Engineering, Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Cincinnati, OH / Anywhere in U.S.
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,500 – $251,200 (range varies by market)
Lead small AI/ML teams embedded with clients, owning architecture, delivery, and value for generative AI and agentic systems. Great if you have 6–10 years in AI/ML plus 2–4 years managing technical teams.
ServiceNow Platform Engineer (ITSM)
- Employer: Huntington National Bank
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (Onsite at a corporate office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $140,000
Senior ServiceNow engineer role focused on ITSM and platform stability, security, and best practices. Good for experienced ServiceNow developers who like being the go-to expert.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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