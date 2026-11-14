Cincinnati’s tech scene is buzzing right now—lots of hybrid and onsite roles, many with six-figure ranges and big-name employers. If you’re in data, cloud, AI, SAP, or product, this week is stacked.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Cincinnati, OH (Hybrid, 3+ days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,400 – $124,000

Lead PCI compliance for consumer and business banking, owning cardholder data environment scope, evidence collection, and remediation. Great fit if you know PCI, risk, and info security and want a stable bank role with strong benefits.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Cincinnati, OH (Hybrid, 3+ days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $111,605 – $131,300

Hands-on Workday integrations role (EIB, Studio, APIs, REST/SOAP) with CI/CD and production-grade financial data flows. Ideal if you love building and owning complex integrations in an agile, enterprise environment.

Employer: Ascendum System Private Limited

Ascendum System Private Limited Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Contract (W2 only)

Contract (W2 only) Salary: Not listed

Build secure, scalable REST APIs for healthcare platforms using C#/.NET, Java, or Node.js with Azure/AWS. Good for backend engineers who enjoy integrations, interoperability, and healthcare data standards.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Lead payer-focused data science projects using claims and member data, building models and ML solutions for risk and utilization. Great if you have 7+ years in healthcare analytics and want a client-facing leadership role.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Manage payer analytics engagements, teams, and dashboards that turn health plan data into strategy. Strong match for someone with 5+ years in healthcare analytics and project leadership.

Employer: EY

Location: Cincinnati, OH / Anywhere in U.S.

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 (higher in select markets)

Lead SAP S/4HANA Order-to-Cash workstreams from design through go-live, including pricing, ATP, delivery, and billing. Great for SAP OTC consultants ready to step into a manager role with heavy client interaction.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Own NetSuite implementations for finance (R2R, P2P, O2C), leading teams and client relationships. Best for certified NetSuite pros with 6+ years consulting/industry experience and comfort with 50% travel.

Employer: EY

Location: Cincinnati, OH / Anywhere in U.S.

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $151,500 – $346,000

Run multi-client digital engineering managed services, driving DevOps, automation, SLAs, and cloud-native operations. Great for seasoned leaders (15+ years) in digital engineering and managed services.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Set Appian architecture strategy, integrate with major clouds, and lead multiple BPM programs. Ideal for senior low-code/Appian leaders who enjoy executive-facing work and portfolio ownership.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Implement NetSuite for finance and operations, from requirements through deployment and support. Good step if you have 3+ years in finance processes and want Big 4 consulting experience.

Employer: Page Executive (Global Manufacturing Client)

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $250,000 – $300,000 base + bonus

Top global IT role owning strategy, cybersecurity, SAP, AI, data, and digital transformation across a manufacturing group. Best for senior IT executives with global leadership and deep SAP/industry experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Lead SAP data and finance tech strategy across HANA, SAC, Fiori, and core ERP transformations. Great for senior SAP leaders who like shaping C‑suite conversations and multi-workstream programs.

Employer: EY

Location: Cincinnati, OH / Anywhere in U.S.

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $106,900 – $200,600 (range varies by market)

Hands-on AI/ML and generative AI role, embedded with clients to build and deploy production models and agentic systems. Perfect if you’re a Python-heavy engineer with 3–6 years in AI/ML and love client-facing work.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cincinnati, OH (US-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Lead SAP RISE/CALM managed services projects, from needs analysis to implementation and training. Strong fit for SAP managers who enjoy long-term operations and optimization.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cincinnati, OH (US-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Own SAP BASIS-focused managed services, ensuring performance, integrity, and compliance. Great if you’re a technical SAP BASIS lead ready to manage teams and client accounts.

Employer: PwC

Location: Cincinnati, OH (US-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Lead SAP BTP projects, integrating emerging tech and digital tooling into client landscapes. Ideal for SAP cloud/BTP specialists who like architecture plus people leadership.

Employer: Procter & Gamble

Location: Cincinnati, OH (Onsite/Office-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $92,000 – $116,500

Own software products for messaging, chat, and Salesforce integrations, leading delivery teams and roadmaps. Great for early-career managers with engineering or product backgrounds.

Employer: U.S. Bank / Elavon

Location: Cincinnati, OH (Hybrid, 3+ days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $126,820 – $149,200

Lead data product strategy, P&L, and governance for payments, tying metrics and roadmaps to business outcomes. Best for senior product leaders with strong data and stakeholder skills.

Employer: EY

Location: Cincinnati, OH / Anywhere in U.S.

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,500 – $251,200 (range varies by market)

Lead small AI/ML teams embedded with clients, owning architecture, delivery, and value for generative AI and agentic systems. Great if you have 6–10 years in AI/ML plus 2–4 years managing technical teams.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Cincinnati, OH (Onsite at a corporate office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000 – $140,000

Senior ServiceNow engineer role focused on ITSM and platform stability, security, and best practices. Good for experienced ServiceNow developers who like being the go-to expert.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.