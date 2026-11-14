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🧑💼 Cincinnati HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From Analyst to People Partner
Cincinnati’s HR scene is busy right now, with openings for both strategic leaders and hands-on partners. If you’re in HR and ready for a new challenge, these roles span analytics, operations, and people strategy.
People Strategy Partner
- Employer: Golden Technology
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role advising executives for a business unit of 1,000–3,000 employees. You’ll drive people strategy, org design, workforce planning, and large-scale change, using analytics to guide top leaders and shape a future-ready workforce.
Senior Compensation Analyst
- Employer: First Financial Bank
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,000–$100,000/year + incentive eligible
Great fit if you love numbers and pay strategy. You’ll own market pricing, salary structures, incentives, and pay equity work, partnering with HR and Finance to keep compensation fair, competitive, and compliant.
Talent Partner (HR Generalist)
- Employer: FYUL
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll run the full employee experience on site—recruiting, onboarding, employee relations, engagement, and culture-building events. Ideal if you like being close to the operation and acting as the go-to HR partner for local leaders.
Partner – HR Operations
- Employer: UC Health
- Location: Cincinnati, OH, US
- Type: Full-time (implied)
- Salary: Not listed
Data-heavy HR role where you’ll manage HR transactions, fix process issues, and handle escalated employee questions across benefits, comp, and performance. Good match if you enjoy HR systems, Excel, and process improvement in a large healthcare setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more HR roles posted. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting so they don’t miss out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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