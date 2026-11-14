Cincinnati’s HR scene is busy right now, with openings for both strategic leaders and hands-on partners. If you’re in HR and ready for a new challenge, these roles span analytics, operations, and people strategy.

Employer: Golden Technology

Golden Technology Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role advising executives for a business unit of 1,000–3,000 employees. You’ll drive people strategy, org design, workforce planning, and large-scale change, using analytics to guide top leaders and shape a future-ready workforce.

Employer: First Financial Bank

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,000–$100,000/year + incentive eligible

Great fit if you love numbers and pay strategy. You’ll own market pricing, salary structures, incentives, and pay equity work, partnering with HR and Finance to keep compensation fair, competitive, and compliant.

Employer: FYUL

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run the full employee experience on site—recruiting, onboarding, employee relations, engagement, and culture-building events. Ideal if you like being close to the operation and acting as the go-to HR partner for local leaders.

Employer: UC Health

Location: Cincinnati, OH, US

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Data-heavy HR role where you’ll manage HR transactions, fix process issues, and handle escalated employee questions across benefits, comp, and performance. Good match if you enjoy HR systems, Excel, and process improvement in a large healthcare setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more HR roles posted. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting so they don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.