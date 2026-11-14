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Cincinnati
🏥 Multiple Cincinnati Healthcare Jobs From $17/hr to $160K+
12 days ago
Cincinnati’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices are all hiring. If you’re in patient care, therapy, imaging, or lab work, there’s likely something here for you.
ED Technician Advanced – Emergency Department, West Hospital
- Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (West Hospital)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work side-by-side with ED RNs doing advanced tasks like IVs, EKGs, lab draws, and wound care. Great fit if you have AEMT/LPN/ED Tech experience and want strong benefits plus tuition support.
Emergency Technician – Main Emergency Dept (Days)
- Employer: The Christ Hospital Health Network
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on ED role with expanded skills (IVs, splinting, EKGs, point-of-care testing) under RN supervision. Ideal if you’ve got 3+ years as a PCA/MA/EMT and want a fast-paced, critical care environment.
Float Nurse Practitioner
- Employer: The Little Clinic (Kroger)
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (multiple clinic sites)
- Type: Full-time, regional float
- Salary: Not listed
Retail clinic NP/PA role focused on primary care, patient relationships, and community events. Good for FNPs/PAs who like autonomy, flexible clinic coverage, and practice-building without hospital shifts.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Beacon Orthopaedics, Summit Woods
- Employer: Upstream Rehabilitation / Beacon Orthopaedics
- Location: Cincinnati, OH – Sharonville area
- Type: Full-time (part-time & PRN also available)
- Salary: Up to $33/hour + bonuses
Outpatient ortho/sports clinic with overhead and throwing athletes, quarterly bonuses, and possible sign-on. Strong mentorship, CEU support, and even a path to clinic partnership.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho
- Employer: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (Upstream)
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time (part-time & PRN options)
- Salary: $75,000–$95,000/year + bonuses
Ortho PT role with student loan help, 100% employer-paid health option, and robust CEU/residency programs. Great if you want a clear growth path and less admin thanks to centralized support.
Mental Health Therapist/Counselor – Crisis Receiving Center (3rd Shift)
- Employer: Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed; shift diff up to +$6/hr + possible $3,000 Welcome Back bonus
Brand-new crisis center offering rapid stabilization as an ER/jail alternative. Perfect for licensed counselors/social workers (CT/SWT, LSW, LISW, LPC, LPCC) who want impactful crisis work, strong benefits, and tuition help.
Athletic Trainer – Sports Medicine
- Employer: Cincinnati Children’s
- Location: Burnet Campus, Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Salary: $51,084.80–$63,960/year
Work with young athletes in a top-ranked children’s hospital, coordinating rehab plans and concussion education. Good for new or experienced ATs who want academic-level resources and stable hours.
Medical Assistant (Care Promoter) – Early Embrace
- Employer: ChenMed
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.00–$24.26/hour
Primary care MA role focused on seniors—vitals, injections, labs, patient coaching, and phone follow-up. Nice match if you’re MA/PCT/EMT/Paramedic trained and enjoy relationship-based care.
Clinical Lab Technologist I/II – Molecular Pathology (Evenings)
- Employer: Cincinnati Children’s
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (Location R)
- Type: Full-time, 1:00 pm–9:30 pm
- Salary: Not listed
Evening-shift molecular lab role running specialized tests, QC, and instrument maintenance. Great for an MLT/MLS with an associate’s in a lab science who wants pediatric-focused, cutting-edge work.
Care Manager, LTSS (RN) – Cincinnati
- Employer: Molina Healthcare
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (field & remote mix)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $26.41–$51.49/hour
Community-based RN care management for members using long-term services and supports. Expect home visits, waiver care plans, and interdisciplinary team work—ideal if you like autonomy and case management.
Registered Nurse – Home Hemodialysis
- Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (Cheviot Rd clinic)
- Type: Full-time, weekdays only
- Salary: Not listed
Train and support patients to do dialysis at home, Monday–Friday with weekends/holidays off. Good for RNs who enjoy teaching, case management, and predictable hours.
Registered Nurse (RN) – ED Float, Clermont/Mt Orab
- Employer: Mercy Health
- Location: Cincinnati area – Clermont Hospital & Mt Orab ED
- Type: Full-time, float with float incentive pay
- Salary: Not listed
Float between a hospital ED and a freestanding ED, caring for a wide mix of emergency patients. Best for experienced acute-care RNs who like variety and extra float pay.
Patient Care Technician – Ortho/Neuro PCU, Jewish Hospital
- Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health
- Location: The Jewish Hospital, Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Bedside support role on a progressive care unit—vitals, hygiene, mobility, and patient comfort. Great entry point if you’re STNA/CNA, a nursing student, or have prior clinical experience.
LPN – Home Health
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health / American Mercy Health at Home
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (home visits)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25.55–$38.00/hour
Provide skilled nursing visits in patients’ homes with strong benefits, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement. Good for LPNs who want one-on-one care, autonomy, and regular case conferences.
Optometrist – LensCrafters
- Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (Store #000573)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; bonus/commission eligible
Full-scope OD role in a busy retail setting, using advanced tech and leading patient experience. Nice if you want steady patient flow, strong brand support, and room to grow.
Chiropractor / Clinic Director
- Employer: HCRC Consulting (personal injury practice)
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000–$160,000/year base + bonuses
Lead a high-volume PI clinic with no outside marketing—just focus on exams, adjustments, rehab, and reports. Includes malpractice, 401(k) match, PTO, and a clear leadership track.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – 13 Weeks
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week
- Salary: Approx. $3,174/week (includes taxable + stipends)
Travel IR Tech assignment with day-one benefits and guaranteed hours. Best for allied health pros with 2+ years of IR and hospital experience.
Travel CT Technologist – 13 Weeks
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week
- Salary: Approx. $2,898/week
High-paying CT travel role with weekly pay and full benefits from day one. Requires at least 2 years of CT and hospital experience.
Local Contract CT Technologist – 13 Weeks
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week
- Salary: $68/hour
Short-term local CT contract for techs who live nearby and want contract pay without full travel. Includes weekly pay and benefits.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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