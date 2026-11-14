Cincinnati’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices are all hiring. If you’re in patient care, therapy, imaging, or lab work, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health Location: Cincinnati, OH (West Hospital)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work side-by-side with ED RNs doing advanced tasks like IVs, EKGs, lab draws, and wound care. Great fit if you have AEMT/LPN/ED Tech experience and want strong benefits plus tuition support.

Employer: The Christ Hospital Health Network

The Christ Hospital Health Network Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Salary: Not listed

Hands-on ED role with expanded skills (IVs, splinting, EKGs, point-of-care testing) under RN supervision. Ideal if you’ve got 3+ years as a PCA/MA/EMT and want a fast-paced, critical care environment.

Employer: The Little Clinic (Kroger)

The Little Clinic (Kroger) Location: Cincinnati, OH (multiple clinic sites)

Type: Full-time, regional float

Full-time, regional float Salary: Not listed

Retail clinic NP/PA role focused on primary care, patient relationships, and community events. Good for FNPs/PAs who like autonomy, flexible clinic coverage, and practice-building without hospital shifts.

Employer: Upstream Rehabilitation / Beacon Orthopaedics

Upstream Rehabilitation / Beacon Orthopaedics Location: Cincinnati, OH – Sharonville area

Type: Full-time (part-time & PRN also available)

Full-time (part-time & PRN also available) Salary: Up to $33/hour + bonuses

Outpatient ortho/sports clinic with overhead and throwing athletes, quarterly bonuses, and possible sign-on. Strong mentorship, CEU support, and even a path to clinic partnership.

Employer: Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (Upstream)

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (Upstream) Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time (part-time & PRN options)

Full-time (part-time & PRN options) Salary: $75,000–$95,000/year + bonuses

Ortho PT role with student loan help, 100% employer-paid health option, and robust CEU/residency programs. Great if you want a clear growth path and less admin thanks to centralized support.

Employer: Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services

Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Full-time, Salary: Not listed; shift diff up to +$6/hr + possible $3,000 Welcome Back bonus

Brand-new crisis center offering rapid stabilization as an ER/jail alternative. Perfect for licensed counselors/social workers (CT/SWT, LSW, LISW, LPC, LPCC) who want impactful crisis work, strong benefits, and tuition help.

Employer: Cincinnati Children’s

Cincinnati Children’s Location: Burnet Campus, Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, day shift

Full-time, day shift Salary: $51,084.80–$63,960/year

Work with young athletes in a top-ranked children’s hospital, coordinating rehab plans and concussion education. Good for new or experienced ATs who want academic-level resources and stable hours.

Employer: ChenMed

ChenMed Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $17.00–$24.26/hour

Primary care MA role focused on seniors—vitals, injections, labs, patient coaching, and phone follow-up. Nice match if you’re MA/PCT/EMT/Paramedic trained and enjoy relationship-based care.

Employer: Cincinnati Children’s

Cincinnati Children’s Location: Cincinnati, OH (Location R)

Type: Full-time, 1:00 pm–9:30 pm

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Evening-shift molecular lab role running specialized tests, QC, and instrument maintenance. Great for an MLT/MLS with an associate’s in a lab science who wants pediatric-focused, cutting-edge work.

Employer: Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Location: Cincinnati, OH (field & remote mix)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $26.41–$51.49/hour

Community-based RN care management for members using long-term services and supports. Expect home visits, waiver care plans, and interdisciplinary team work—ideal if you like autonomy and case management.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: Cincinnati, OH (Cheviot Rd clinic)

Type: Full-time, weekdays only

Full-time, weekdays only Salary: Not listed

Train and support patients to do dialysis at home, Monday–Friday with weekends/holidays off. Good for RNs who enjoy teaching, case management, and predictable hours.

Employer: Mercy Health

Mercy Health Location: Cincinnati area – Clermont Hospital & Mt Orab ED

Type: Full-time, float with float incentive pay

Full-time, float with Salary: Not listed

Float between a hospital ED and a freestanding ED, caring for a wide mix of emergency patients. Best for experienced acute-care RNs who like variety and extra float pay.

Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health Location: The Jewish Hospital, Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Bedside support role on a progressive care unit—vitals, hygiene, mobility, and patient comfort. Great entry point if you’re STNA/CNA, a nursing student, or have prior clinical experience.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health / American Mercy Health at Home

CommonSpirit Health / American Mercy Health at Home Location: Cincinnati, OH (home visits)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $25.55–$38.00/hour

Provide skilled nursing visits in patients’ homes with strong benefits, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement. Good for LPNs who want one-on-one care, autonomy, and regular case conferences.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Cincinnati, OH (Store #000573)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed; bonus/commission eligible

Full-scope OD role in a busy retail setting, using advanced tech and leading patient experience. Nice if you want steady patient flow, strong brand support, and room to grow.

Employer: HCRC Consulting (personal injury practice)

HCRC Consulting (personal injury practice) Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000–$160,000/year base + bonuses

Lead a high-volume PI clinic with no outside marketing—just focus on exams, adjustments, rehab, and reports. Includes malpractice, 401(k) match, PTO, and a clear leadership track.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week

Travel contract, , 40 hrs/week Salary: Approx. $3,174/week (includes taxable + stipends)

Travel IR Tech assignment with day-one benefits and guaranteed hours. Best for allied health pros with 2+ years of IR and hospital experience.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week

Travel contract, , 40 hrs/week Salary: Approx. $2,898/week

High-paying CT travel role with weekly pay and full benefits from day one. Requires at least 2 years of CT and hospital experience.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week

Local contract, , 40 hrs/week Salary: $68/hour

Short-term local CT contract for techs who live nearby and want contract pay without full travel. Includes weekly pay and benefits.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.