Cincinnati’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to leadership.

Employer: McCormick & Schmick's

McCormick & Schmick's Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: OTHER (tipped server role)

OTHER (tipped server role) Pay: $5.50/hr base + tips

This is a classic sit-down restaurant server job with strong training, employee discounts, flexible schedules, and room to grow within the Landry’s group.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$22.50/hr

Lead a campus dining team, handle scheduling, training, and shift operations. Good fit if you have prior bar or venue supervisor experience and want steady hours plus full benefits.

Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)

KBP Brands (KFC) Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00–$17.00/hr (expected range)

No experience needed—just a good attitude. Comes with paid training, free shift meals, PTO, and education perks like free GED and scholarship options.

Employer: Benihana

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Back-of-house role prepping ingredients and dishes in a high-energy kitchen. Offers medical, dental, vision (for full-time), 401(k) for all employees, dining discounts, PTO, and strong growth paths.

Employer: Benihana

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on cooking role executing menu items to brand standards. Ideal if you have line or prep cook experience and want benefits, dining perks, and a busy, high-volume kitchen.

Employer: Arcadia LTC

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support meal prep, serving, and cleanup in a long-term care setting. Comes with low-cost health, dental, vision, 401(k), company-paid life insurance, PTO, sick time, holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: J THREE INC (Jimmy John’s)

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $14.00/hr, 30–50 hrs/week expected

Step into leadership with paid training to run a Jimmy John’s store. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and employee discounts, with fast advancement potential.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.90/hr (fixed rate)

Entry-level campus dining role with no experience required. You’ll help prep, serve food, and keep areas clean, with access to training, benefits, and Instapay.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Wed–Sun, 2:00 pm–10:00 pm

Pay: $16.95/hr (fixed rate)

Keep the campus kitchen running by cleaning dishes, equipment, and work areas. Solid hourly pay, steady schedule, and access to the full Compass Group benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have several openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.