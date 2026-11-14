Cincinnati’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to college level. Here are several solid roles where you can teach, lead, or support students’ futures.

Employer: The Seven Hills School

The Seven Hills School Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role teaches 7th grade U.S. history and serves as an advisor in a close-knit Middle School. Great fit if you love working with young teens, using primary sources, and collaborating with families and colleagues.

Employer: University of Cincinnati – Myron E. Ullman, Jr. School of Design (DAAP)

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, Tenure-track/Tenured

Start Date: August 15, 2027

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Teach core Industrial Design studios, help shape curriculum, and keep an active research or creative practice at a top-ranked design program. Comes with strong UC benefits, tuition remission for dependents, and a 15-credit teaching load per year.

Employer: University of Cincinnati – Department of Geography & GIS

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time, Tenure-track

Start Date: August 15, 2027

Salary: Not listed

Tenure-track role for someone working in GeoAI, GIS, and spatial data science. You’ll build a funded research program, mentor grad students, and teach from intro geography to advanced GeoAI courses.

Employer: Fortis College – Cincinnati Campus

Location: Cincinnati, OH 45246

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 2 late evenings, rotating Saturdays)

Pay: Up to $28/hour

Help future students enroll in career programs by handling inquiries, campus visits, and files—no prior admissions experience required. Includes health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: ACCEL Schools (Riverside Academy)

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $90,000

Lead an EK–8 public charter school near the Ohio River, overseeing instruction, staff, culture, and operations. Ideal for licensed principals with urban school leadership experience who want to drive student achievement and community partnerships.

Employer: BrightPath Kids

Location: Madisonville (Cincinnati), OH

Type: Full-time, No evenings or weekends

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Lead a classroom for children 4+ years in a NAEYC-guided program, creating curriculum and partnering with families. Offers childcare discount, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.