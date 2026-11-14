undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cincinnati
🎓 Cincinnati Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Leadership Roles
12 days ago
Cincinnati’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to college level. Here are several solid roles where you can teach, lead, or support students’ futures.
7th Grade U.S. History Teacher – Middle School
- Employer: The Seven Hills School
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role teaches 7th grade U.S. history and serves as an advisor in a close-knit Middle School. Great fit if you love working with young teens, using primary sources, and collaborating with families and colleagues.
Asst/Assoc Professor, Industrial Design (Tenure-Track/Tenured)
- Employer: University of Cincinnati – Myron E. Ullman, Jr. School of Design (DAAP)
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, Tenure-track/Tenured
- Start Date: August 15, 2027
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)
Teach core Industrial Design studios, help shape curriculum, and keep an active research or creative practice at a top-ranked design program. Comes with strong UC benefits, tuition remission for dependents, and a 15-credit teaching load per year.
Assistant Professor, GeoAI & GIS
- Employer: University of Cincinnati – Department of Geography & GIS
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, Tenure-track
- Start Date: August 15, 2027
- Salary: Not listed
Tenure-track role for someone working in GeoAI, GIS, and spatial data science. You’ll build a funded research program, mentor grad students, and teach from intro geography to advanced GeoAI courses.
Admissions Advisor
- Employer: Fortis College – Cincinnati Campus
- Location: Cincinnati, OH 45246
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 2 late evenings, rotating Saturdays)
- Pay: Up to $28/hour
Help future students enroll in career programs by handling inquiries, campus visits, and files—no prior admissions experience required. Includes health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.
Principal – Riverside Academy
- Employer: ACCEL Schools (Riverside Academy)
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $90,000
Lead an EK–8 public charter school near the Ohio River, overseeing instruction, staff, culture, and operations. Ideal for licensed principals with urban school leadership experience who want to drive student achievement and community partnerships.
Child Care Lead Teacher – Madisonville Center
- Employer: BrightPath Kids
- Location: Madisonville (Cincinnati), OH
- Type: Full-time, No evenings or weekends
- Pay: $16–$20/hour
Lead a classroom for children 4+ years in a NAEYC-guided program, creating curriculum and partnering with families. Offers childcare discount, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.