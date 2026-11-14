Cincinnati’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from big brands to local spots. Here are several roles where you can work with people, build skills, and earn steady pay.

Employer: SpartanNash / Dillonvale IGA

SpartanNash / Location: 3950 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH

3950 E Galbraith Rd, Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate a register, bag groceries, and keep the front end running smoothly while helping neighbors with their weekly shop. Good fit if you like staying busy, being on your feet, and talking with customers.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Cincinnati/Dayton area, OH

Cincinnati/Dayton area, OH Type: Paid summer internship (10–12 weeks)

Pay: Range not listed

Hands-on retail and B2B sales experience in paint stores, plus a real project and ride-alongs with sales reps. Great for current college students who want management and sales on their resume.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Location: Store – CIN-EASTGATE, Cincinnati, OH

Store – CIN-EASTGATE, Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.00–$13.00/hr

Unload trucks, stock shelves, and help customers find craft supplies, mostly in early morning shifts. Good if you like quieter hours, staying active, and want a creative store environment.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Cincinnati, OH (stores across the area + nearby KY/OH towns)

Cincinnati, OH (stores across the area + nearby KY/OH towns) Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hr + mileage, 401(k), EAP, wellness program

Stock and straighten Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, and more in grocery stores, building displays and keeping shelves full. Great for independent workers with a car who like flexible, on-the-go days.

Employer: Verizon

Location: Cincinnati, OH (retail store, on-site)

Cincinnati, OH (retail store, on-site) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.59/hr base + commission up to ~$65K–$75.5K+ total for top performers + $2,500 sign-on bonus (per posting terms)

Help customers choose phones, plans, and accessories while earning strong commission and day-one benefits. Ideal if you’re comfortable with tech, like sales goals, and want a clear path to higher income.

Employer: PLS

Location: 5100 Glen Way Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238

5100 Glen Way Ave., Type: Full-time

Pay (Ohio band): $13.00–$15.00/hr

Front-line role in a financial services center: handle cash transactions, explain services, and help customers with everyday money needs. Strong fit if you’re people-focused; Spanish is a plus but not required.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Kenwood Towne Centre, Cincinnati, OH

Kenwood Towne Centre, Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $13.15/hr base + commission (typically 3%–14.5% on eligible sales)

Sell jewelry, handbags, and accessories while building your own client list and earning commission. Great for fashion lovers who enjoy styling outfits and working in a fast-paced, upscale store.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Kenwood, Cincinnati, OH

Kenwood, Type: Full-time

Pay: Exact range not listed (compensation based on experience & market)

Help customers pick frames, learn about lenses, and enjoy a fun, modern eyewear experience. Comes with strong full-time benefits and free glasses—nice if you like style and tech.

Employer: PNC Bank

Location: Walnut Creek Branch, Cincinnati, OH

Walnut Creek Branch, Type: Full-time, in-office

Pay: $14.42–$24.04/hr + incentives

Handle everyday banking transactions, answer questions, and spot chances to refer customers to other services. Good entry into banking with solid benefits and training.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rate not listed (varies by experience & location)

Help customers choose paint, mix colors, and find home improvement solutions, mainly on closing shifts. Includes health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Cincinnati, OH (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hr

Receive shipments, organize the stockroom, and keep shelves filled and accurate. Great if you like physical work, staying organized, and don’t mind being mostly behind the scenes.

Employer: State of Ohio – Industrial Commission

Location: 125 East Court Street, Suite 600, Cincinnati, OH 45202

125 East Court Street, Suite 600, Type: Full-time, classified, union (OCSEA)

Pay: $22.59/hr (Step 1)

Answer calls and in-person questions about workers’ comp claims, update records, and prepare documents using transcription software. Strong state benefits, weekdays 8:00 am–5:00 pm, and a stable office setting.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Cincinnati, OH (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:30 am–5:30 pm, weekends off

Pay: $20.00–$24.00/hr

Welcome guests, manage check-ins, answer questions, and coordinate with housekeeping. Nice option if you want hospitality work with steady daytime hours and benefits.

Employer: Fusabowl

Location: Woodlawn/Springdale – Cincinnati, OH 45215

Woodlawn/Springdale – Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hr + meal discounts

Fast-paced counter and cashier role in a local restaurant, with flexible scheduling and Sundays off. Good for reliable team players who like food service and staying on their feet.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Cincy roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.