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Cincinnati
🛒 Cincinnati Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
12 days ago
Cincinnati’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from big brands to local spots. Here are several roles where you can work with people, build skills, and earn steady pay.
Cashier – Dillonvale IGA (SpartanNash)
- Employer: SpartanNash / Dillonvale IGA
- Location: 3950 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Operate a register, bag groceries, and keep the front end running smoothly while helping neighbors with their weekly shop. Good fit if you like staying busy, being on your feet, and talking with customers.
2027 Management & Sales Intern – Cincinnati/Dayton
- Employer: Sherwin-Williams
- Location: Cincinnati/Dayton area, OH
- Type: Paid summer internship (10–12 weeks)
- Pay: Range not listed
Hands-on retail and B2B sales experience in paint stores, plus a real project and ride-alongs with sales reps. Great for current college students who want management and sales on their resume.
Early Morning Stocking – $11–$13/hr
- Employer: Michaels Stores
- Location: Store – CIN-EASTGATE, Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $11.00–$13.00/hr
Unload trucks, stock shelves, and help customers find craft supplies, mostly in early morning shifts. Good if you like quieter hours, staying active, and want a creative store environment.
Part-time Nabisco Merchandiser
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (stores across the area + nearby KY/OH towns)
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $14.00–$16.00/hr + mileage, 401(k), EAP, wellness program
Stock and straighten Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, and more in grocery stores, building displays and keeping shelves full. Great for independent workers with a car who like flexible, on-the-go days.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Verizon
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (retail store, on-site)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.59/hr base + commission up to ~$65K–$75.5K+ total for top performers + $2,500 sign-on bonus (per posting terms)
Help customers choose phones, plans, and accessories while earning strong commission and day-one benefits. Ideal if you’re comfortable with tech, like sales goals, and want a clear path to higher income.
Customer Service Representative – Bilingual Spanish Preferred
- Employer: PLS
- Location: 5100 Glen Way Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238
- Type: Full-time
- Pay (Ohio band): $13.00–$15.00/hr
Front-line role in a financial services center: handle cash transactions, explain services, and help customers with everyday money needs. Strong fit if you’re people-focused; Spanish is a plus but not required.
Seasonal Commission Sales – Accessories (Kenwood Towne Centre)
- Employer: Nordstrom
- Location: Kenwood Towne Centre, Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
- Pay: $13.15/hr base + commission (typically 3%–14.5% on eligible sales)
Sell jewelry, handbags, and accessories while building your own client list and earning commission. Great for fashion lovers who enjoy styling outfits and working in a fast-paced, upscale store.
Sales Advisor – Kenwood
- Employer: Warby Parker
- Location: Kenwood, Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Exact range not listed (compensation based on experience & market)
Help customers pick frames, learn about lenses, and enjoy a fun, modern eyewear experience. Comes with strong full-time benefits and free glasses—nice if you like style and tech.
Teller – Walnut Creek Branch
- Employer: PNC Bank
- Location: Walnut Creek Branch, Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Pay: $14.42–$24.04/hr + incentives
Handle everyday banking transactions, answer questions, and spot chances to refer customers to other services. Good entry into banking with solid benefits and training.
Full-Time Sales Associate – Paint (Closing)
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting rate not listed (varies by experience & location)
Help customers choose paint, mix colors, and find home improvement solutions, mainly on closing shifts. Includes health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.
Stock Associate
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hr
Receive shipments, organize the stockroom, and keep shelves filled and accurate. Great if you like physical work, staying organized, and don’t mind being mostly behind the scenes.
Customer Service Assistant 1 – Cincinnati (PN 20065996)
- Employer: State of Ohio – Industrial Commission
- Location: 125 East Court Street, Suite 600, Cincinnati, OH 45202
- Type: Full-time, classified, union (OCSEA)
- Pay: $22.59/hr (Step 1)
Answer calls and in-person questions about workers’ comp claims, update records, and prepare documents using transcription software. Strong state benefits, weekdays 8:00 am–5:00 pm, and a stable office setting.
Front Desk Agent
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:30 am–5:30 pm, weekends off
- Pay: $20.00–$24.00/hr
Welcome guests, manage check-ins, answer questions, and coordinate with housekeeping. Nice option if you want hospitality work with steady daytime hours and benefits.
Cashier/Customer Service – Fusabowl Woodlawn (Closed Sundays)
- Employer: Fusabowl
- Location: Woodlawn/Springdale – Cincinnati, OH 45215
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$20.00/hr + meal discounts
Fast-paced counter and cashier role in a local restaurant, with flexible scheduling and Sundays off. Good for reliable team players who like food service and staying on their feet.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Cincy roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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