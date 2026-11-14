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Cincinnati
🚧 Cincinnati Skilled Trades Jobs with Multiple $65K–$100K+ Openings
12 days ago
Cincinnati’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for folks who can fix, build, or restore. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there’s real money and steady work on the table.
Commercial Brick/Block Restoration Mason
- Employer: BCR - Buckeye Construction & Restoration
- Location: Cincinnati, OH (projects across OH, KY, IN, WV)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Work on commercial and historic restoration—brick, block, stone, terra cotta, and façade repairs. Great fit if you’re an experienced mason who isn’t afraid of heights and likes travel, with health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, paid leave, and more.
Residential Service Plumber - Top Performers Wanted!
- Employer: Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Top performers can earn $100,000+
- Residential service role with company vehicle, benefits, 401(k) match, steady calls, and ongoing training. Two schedule options (including no-weekend option) and a focus on service/diagnostics, not big installs.
Drain Technician
- Employer: Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, LLC
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Handle drain diagnostics, cleaning, and minor repairs for residential and light commercial customers. Comes with service van, fuel card, iPad, PTO, health/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and room to advance.
Residential Service Plumber ($65K–$100K/yr, Full Benefits)
- Employer: Herrmann Services
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000–$100,000 per year + commissions, bonuses, profit sharing
- Family-owned since 1968, this role focuses on residential diagnostics and repairs with well-stocked truck, 401(k) with 4% match, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, PTO, and paid birthday off.
Experienced Automotive Technician – $40–$45/hr | M–F
- Employer: Wyoming Automotive
- Location: Cincinnati (Wyoming), OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40–$45 per flat-rate hour with $100K+ earning potential
- A-level tech role with no weekends, strong car count, and chance to bill 45–50 hours/week. Includes PTO, holidays, 50% paid health insurance, IRA with match, training, and a well-organized shop.
Estimator – Architectural Glass & Metal
- Employer: WALTEK Company Ltd.
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$65,000 per year + bonus potential
- Mix of 85% estimating / 15% inside sales for commercial glass and metal projects. You’ll read plans, do take-offs, work with GCs and suppliers, and get 401(k) with match, profit sharing, medical, dental, life insurance, PTO, and possible relocation help.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, tools, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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