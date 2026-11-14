Cincinnati’s trades scene is busy right now—especially for folks who can fix, build, or restore. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there’s real money and steady work on the table.

Employer: BCR - Buckeye Construction & Restoration

BCR - Buckeye Construction & Restoration Location: Cincinnati, OH (projects across OH, KY, IN, WV)

(projects across OH, KY, IN, WV) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work on commercial and historic restoration—brick, block, stone, terra cotta, and façade repairs. Great fit if you’re an experienced mason who isn’t afraid of heights and likes travel, with health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, paid leave, and more.

Employer: Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning

Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Top performers can earn $100,000+

Residential service role with company vehicle, benefits, 401(k) match, steady calls, and ongoing training. Two schedule options (including no-weekend option) and a focus on service/diagnostics, not big installs.

Employer: Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, LLC

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, LLC Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Handle drain diagnostics, cleaning, and minor repairs for residential and light commercial customers. Comes with service van, fuel card, iPad, PTO, health/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and room to advance.

Employer: Herrmann Services

Herrmann Services Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$100,000 per year + commissions, bonuses, profit sharing

+ commissions, bonuses, profit sharing Family-owned since 1968, this role focuses on residential diagnostics and repairs with well-stocked truck, 401(k) with 4% match, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, PTO, and paid birthday off.

Employer: Wyoming Automotive

Wyoming Automotive Location: Cincinnati (Wyoming), OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40–$45 per flat-rate hour with $100K+ earning potential

with A-level tech role with no weekends, strong car count, and chance to bill 45–50 hours/week. Includes PTO, holidays, 50% paid health insurance, IRA with match, training, and a well-organized shop.

Employer: WALTEK Company Ltd.

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$65,000 per year + bonus potential

+ bonus potential Mix of 85% estimating / 15% inside sales for commercial glass and metal projects. You’ll read plans, do take-offs, work with GCs and suppliers, and get 401(k) with match, profit sharing, medical, dental, life insurance, PTO, and possible relocation help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.