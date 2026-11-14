Cincinnati has some solid helping-profession roles open right now, from office-based case work to hands-on care with kids and seniors. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Western & Southern Financial Group

Western & Southern Financial Group Location: Cincinnati, OH (Downtown HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll process life insurance applications and be the go-to support for agents, mostly by phone and email. This role is appealing if you like detailed work, problem-solving, and want strong corporate benefits with a Fortune 500 employer.

Employer: CincyNanny (placement for a private family)

CincyNanny (placement for a private family) Location: Cincinnati, OH 45226 (Columbia-Tusculum; moving to Indian Hill in 2027)

Type: Part-time (21 hrs/week, 3 days/week, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.)

Salary: $28–$32/hour (about $30,576–$34,944/year at 21 hrs/week)

Care for a toddler and infant in a long-term, stable role with guaranteed hours, paid holidays, PTO, and extra paid time off when the family travels. Best fit for a career nanny with 5+ years’ experience, strong infant/toddler skills, and someone who enjoys being part of a close-knit family team.

Employer: A Ray of Hope Services

A Ray of Hope Services Location: Cincinnati, OH (nursing home facilities + offices)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $25–$28/hour

Provide substance use counseling inside skilled nursing facilities, including individual and group work, assessments, and treatment planning. This is a good fit if you hold an active Ohio LCDC license, want a steady caseload in set locations, and like working on a small, mission-driven team.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.